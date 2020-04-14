Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Fibre to 2 Degrees degraded upload speeds


16 posts

Geek

Subscriber

#269906 14-Apr-2020 12:28
#269906 14-Apr-2020 12:28

Anyone else having poor upload speeds to 2 Degrees?

 

 

 

We're on Spark Fibre MAX and currently getting 372Mb down / 5Mb up to 2 Degrees

 

 

 

 

Upload speeds to other ISP's seem normal

 

Vodafone 298Mb down / 366Mb

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2197 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2461000 14-Apr-2020 12:34
#2461000 14-Apr-2020 12:34

Noticed this a few days ago on the 2degrees server. I’m also Spark, all other servers are fine, don’t get more than about 10Mb upload on the 2degrees one. 






 



9400 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2461001 14-Apr-2020 12:35
#2461001 14-Apr-2020 12:35

the uploads are a little slower on my Spark VDSL connection, its about 6mbps slower than any other server i try.

 
 
 
 


891 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2461007 14-Apr-2020 12:43
#2461007 14-Apr-2020 12:43

Are you seeing an actual issue, or just the slower speedtest result? I'm seeing the same thing, testing to 2D Auckland and Chch from Spark - I am only on 100/20 currently but only get 7 - 9mbps upload from those servers.

 

I'm VPN'd to a 2D connection and am pulling around 30mbps through that no issues.

 

Edit - I should say 30mbps is about the limit of the VPN so that is normal in this case.

