Are you seeing an actual issue, or just the slower speedtest result? I'm seeing the same thing, testing to 2D Auckland and Chch from Spark - I am only on 100/20 currently but only get 7 - 9mbps upload from those servers.

I'm VPN'd to a 2D connection and am pulling around 30mbps through that no issues.

Edit - I should say 30mbps is about the limit of the VPN so that is normal in this case.