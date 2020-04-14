Anyone else having poor upload speeds to 2 Degrees?
We're on Spark Fibre MAX and currently getting 372Mb down / 5Mb up to 2 Degrees
Upload speeds to other ISP's seem normal
Vodafone 298Mb down / 366Mb
Noticed this a few days ago on the 2degrees server. I’m also Spark, all other servers are fine, don’t get more than about 10Mb upload on the 2degrees one.
the uploads are a little slower on my Spark VDSL connection, its about 6mbps slower than any other server i try.
Are you seeing an actual issue, or just the slower speedtest result? I'm seeing the same thing, testing to 2D Auckland and Chch from Spark - I am only on 100/20 currently but only get 7 - 9mbps upload from those servers.
I'm VPN'd to a 2D connection and am pulling around 30mbps through that no issues.
Edit - I should say 30mbps is about the limit of the VPN so that is normal in this case.