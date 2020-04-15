Hi Everyone,
I realise this has been covered multiple times, but I just wanted to get an opinion on what to ask before I call Spark. I'm getting 30Mbs down, but less than 1Mb up on a rural VDSL connection. I'm about 1.5km from the cabinet (as per the road). This has become a huge issue with two kids/wife/myself attempting to carry out video conferencing while in lock down. For all four of us it's essential work and school requirements. Using a Vigor 130 modem connecting to Ubiquiti wireless equipment.
Any thoughts appreciated.
Ive attached line stats below:
Thanks!