Hi, so I the speeds you are getting could be a little better for 1.5km, my guess is its more likely 2km of cable.

I take it you internal wiring has be checked, the modem should be connected to the inbound line that goes direct to the modem, no other T's, taps or phones connected, if there is a phone then all other wiring should be behind a master filter ideally sited at the ETP or direct off that. Something makes me think you have already done this.

Next option, can you move the modem closer to the cabinet and purhaps use a p2p link to drop it to the house. Without understanding your rural circumstance, maybe a neighbouring property where you can have the line moved to and a p2p installed?

Cyril