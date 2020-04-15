Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Extremely slow upload on VDSL


5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#269926 15-Apr-2020 10:19
Send private message quote this post

Hi Everyone,

 

 

 

I realise this has been covered multiple times, but I just wanted to get an opinion on what to ask before I call Spark.  I'm getting 30Mbs down, but less than 1Mb up on a rural VDSL connection.  I'm about 1.5km from the cabinet (as per the road).  This has become a huge issue with two kids/wife/myself attempting to carry out video conferencing while in lock down.  For all four of us it's essential work and school requirements.  Using a Vigor 130 modem connecting to Ubiquiti wireless equipment. 

 

 

 

Any thoughts appreciated.

 

 

 

Ive attached line stats below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks!

Create new topic
7355 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2461688 15-Apr-2020 10:31
Send private message quote this post

Hi, so I the speeds you are getting could be a little better for 1.5km, my guess is its more likely 2km of cable. 

 

I take it you internal wiring has be checked, the modem should be connected to the inbound line that goes direct to the modem, no other T's, taps or phones connected, if there is a phone then all other wiring should be behind a master filter ideally sited at the ETP or direct off that. Something makes me think you have already done this.

 

Next option, can you move the modem closer to the cabinet and purhaps use a p2p link to drop it to the house. Without understanding your rural circumstance, maybe a neighbouring property where you can have the line moved to and a p2p installed?

 

Cyril



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2461692 15-Apr-2020 10:38
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the reply.  I forgot to add in my initial post..... House is a new build, about 3 months old. I have a single dedicated line coming into the garage where the modem is connected - no other phone connections in the house, my house is only about 50m off the road.  I've looked at some form of p2p connection but thought I would persue the VDSL connection to start with as my download is acceptable.  Do the figures sound reasonable or is something wrong?  Thanks

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11964 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2461701 15-Apr-2020 10:49
Send private message quote this post

DM me your landline number/account and address, I'll have a poke at the maps.

 

 

 

for a 29db connection though, it looks like you have drawn quite a nice clean pair, US0 (ADSL Upload) is only about 1mbit at VDSL Power Levels. US1 is a fair way up the bandplan which is where you will see the 'boost' in speed.

 

Physics defines a pretty clear drop off over distance.

 

 

 

Looks like it might be a vectored line, which unfortunately do tend to suffer in the upload department on longer lines due to the 17a power levels.

 

the bit that does interest me is the high UAS




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

898 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2461702 15-Apr-2020 10:50
Send private message quote this post

Do you happen to have a HG659 or one with a similar Broadcom chipset? From my experience they seem to be able to squeeze out slightly better speed from longer lines while still being stable enough. They work great in bridge mode...could be worth a try just as a comparison. 

 


Edit - as Hio says though the line does look pretty decent.  



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2461708 15-Apr-2020 10:57
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the replies guys.  hio I've PM'd you my details, much appreciated.  Unfortunately I only have the Draytek which I don't think is a Broadcom chipset and an Asus modem which Ive also tried with similar results - also not a broadcom chipset.  The replies are much appreciated.

4984 posts

Uber Geek


  #2461710 15-Apr-2020 10:58
Send private message quote this post

New build in Titahi Bay? No fibre available?



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2461712 15-Apr-2020 11:01
Send private message quote this post

Oh, and yes I'm running the vectored firmware on the Draytek.

 
 
 
 




5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2461714 15-Apr-2020 11:11
Send private message quote this post

quickymart:

 

New build in Titahi Bay? No fibre available?

 

 

 

 

Coatesville in Auckland, unfortunately no fibre for us in the grand plan.

'That VDSL Cat'
11964 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2461717 15-Apr-2020 11:23
Send private message quote this post

Provided a more detailed response in DM, but it really is just distance based.

 

 

 

Vectoring is doing a ton of work on this line actually.... I'm impressed for little old coatesville!

 

@cyril7's math is on point as always, is correct regardless of looking at DELT or physically drawing it :)

 

 

 

My best advice is to play with a broadcom modem, you might find the gains worth it. PPPoE Bridges real easy.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

898 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2461767 15-Apr-2020 11:40
Send private message quote this post

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/networking-modems/modems/listing-2594267778.htm?rsqid=17339e31153c4e699225aecab1d2b840-002

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/networking-modems/modems/listing-2597358683.htm?rsqid=17339e31153c4e699225aecab1d2b840-002

 

 

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
11964 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2461770 15-Apr-2020 11:43
Send private message quote this post

wratterus:

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/networking-modems/modems/listing-2594267778.htm?rsqid=17339e31153c4e699225aecab1d2b840-002

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/computers/networking-modems/modems/listing-2597358683.htm?rsqid=17339e31153c4e699225aecab1d2b840-002

 

 

i really feel these shouldn't be essential items.... the ones shipped from our center are clean atleast...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.