I'm not sure if this is the best place to ask this question.

I'm a Spark customer in Christchurch who is building a new house, and I would like for the fibre to be provisioned up through the slab rather than being visible on the exterior of the house.

There is conduit already in place for the water main and there looks to be ample room to run the fibre through the same conduit, but presumably this would have to be done before the house is gibbed (which I assume is before Enable would usually get involved?).

A red fibre tube thingy has been run to the exterior of the house right next to the water mains, but my project manager says that the Enable always does the fibre through the side of the house? Does this have to be the case, as it makes far more sense to me to put it through the conduit in the slab?