Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Get fibre provisioned through foundation in new build.


3013 posts

Uber Geek


#269991 18-Apr-2020 18:03
Send private message quote this post

I'm not sure if this is the best place to ask this question.

 

I'm a Spark customer in Christchurch who is building a new house, and I would like for the fibre to be provisioned up through the slab rather than being visible on the exterior of the house.

 

There is conduit already in place for the water main and there looks to be ample room to run the fibre through the same conduit, but presumably this would have to be done before the house is gibbed (which I assume is before Enable would usually get involved?).

 

A red fibre tube thingy has been run to the exterior of the house right next to the water mains, but my project manager says that the Enable always does the fibre through the side of the house? Does this have to be the case, as it makes far more sense to me to put it through the conduit in the slab?




 Home:                                                           Work:
Home Work

Create new topic
658 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2465007 18-Apr-2020 18:14
Send private message quote this post

It will be their policy, we've managed to get Chorus to break their rule on this a couple of times. Sometimes if it's their only option (and the fibre is brought inside the building) they will just do the install no problem. I don't know how flexible your LFC is...

9426 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2465013 18-Apr-2020 18:27
Send private message quote this post

Talking to chorus they will do an ETP-less instillation, im sure enable should be able to do the same.

 

unsure if they will want to use the same conduit as the water though.

 
 
 
 


299 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2465019 18-Apr-2020 18:33
Send private message quote this post

*USUALLY* the ETP should be on the side of the house, but not always like in this example of a recent install....

 

 

The old copper pipe entered the raised foundation in the middle of the floorplan and was reused for fibre, so that is where the ETP went... TBH first time I have seen that done

 

 

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.