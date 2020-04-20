Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Anyone else on Skinny having data disconnected at 5pm weekdays?


#270041 20-Apr-2020 17:20
Is anyone else on Skinny having their mobile data session disconnected at 5pm weekdays?

 

Today, and last week (ever since Skinny introduced their free week day 1GB data between 9am-5pm), I have had my 4g mobile data sessions disconnected, and they take at least 10-15 minutes to come back up.

 

This is on 2 separate SIM's, both on $16 plan, one in a mobile, one in a wireless broadband modem.

 

Rather annoying when I'm working from home, logged into remote servers, doing work, or on conference calls via Teams, and data cuts out bang on 5pm. :(

 

I'm guessing the local Skinny tower/network boots people off at 5pm, so data sessions can start again?

 

 

  #2466486 20-Apr-2020 17:34
They must clear down the PDP context (Data session) so the charging is correct but connection should almost come back-up immediately

  #2466517 20-Apr-2020 18:23
Ah so it's not just me and the timing makes sense too. On my phone it only started working again when I set it to airplane mode then back to normal mode. Hopefully Skinny has an answer for this? This didn't happen for the free weekend data (or perhaps I didn't notice) so possibly some issue with how the free weekday data has been set up?

 

Something else I noticed last time this happened (nottoday) the Skinny app seemed to work OK. But other traffic (e.g. Speedtest, NZ Herald, etc) didn't work. OP, did you notice this too? I wonder if it works fine for zero rated but not for chargeable data.

