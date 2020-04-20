Is anyone else on Skinny having their mobile data session disconnected at 5pm weekdays?

Today, and last week (ever since Skinny introduced their free week day 1GB data between 9am-5pm), I have had my 4g mobile data sessions disconnected, and they take at least 10-15 minutes to come back up.

This is on 2 separate SIM's, both on $16 plan, one in a mobile, one in a wireless broadband modem.

Rather annoying when I'm working from home, logged into remote servers, doing work, or on conference calls via Teams, and data cuts out bang on 5pm. :(

I'm guessing the local Skinny tower/network boots people off at 5pm, so data sessions can start again?