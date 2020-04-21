Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Port to skinny today. Unable to receive verification texts (google, ANZ, etc.)


#270066 21-Apr-2020 19:08
Hi,

 

 

 

anyone from skinny can help? I ported my warehouse mobile number to skinny today. Since then, I cannot receive any message from google 2FA or ANZ.

  #2467315 21-Apr-2020 19:40
Not from skinny, but it can take up for 48 hours for everything to properly migrate, give it a wee bit of time before you panic too much.




  #2467317 21-Apr-2020 19:44
toejam316:

 

Not from skinny, but it can take up for 48 hours for everything to properly migrate, give it a wee bit of time before you panic too much.

 

 

 

 

sounds good. Thank you

 
 
 
 


  #2467320 21-Apr-2020 19:49
Flicked your a PM.




  #2467323 21-Apr-2020 19:50
michaelmurfy:

 

Flicked your a PM.

 

 

 

 

PMed

