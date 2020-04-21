Hi,
anyone from skinny can help? I ported my warehouse mobile number to skinny today. Since then, I cannot receive any message from google 2FA or ANZ.
Not from skinny, but it can take up for 48 hours for everything to properly migrate, give it a wee bit of time before you panic too much.
toejam316:
sounds good. Thank you
Flicked your a PM.
