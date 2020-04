I understand to unlock a Spark phone you need to go in store? Anyone know if this is something that can be done by phone instead?

The phone in question is an old Galaxy J5 that hasn't been used for several years, it was an old work phone. I just want to use it for a week whilst I am waiting on another device.

The phone is basically worthless so I am hoping they may be willing to unlock it without me having to go in store.