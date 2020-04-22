Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Fibre Landline (Structured) interfering with Citrix connection?


#270082 22-Apr-2020 14:55
Good afternoon folks,

 

Have a customer set up for WFH, who is saying that every time they get a call on their landline (fibre landline with structured cabling we think - they plug phones into any existing wall port) while they are connected to out Citrix desktop they lose their connection to Citrix.

 


I thought that voice used a seperate channel on the ONT, and was surprised to hear cross talk like this could be happening. Know it is hard without actually checking their wiring setup, but has anyone ever seen something like this before?

Cheers.

  #2467924 22-Apr-2020 15:01
there is no way this is related to the fibre connection.

 

Is it possible they are using cordless phones that utilize 2.4ghz and also using 2.4ghz wifi on their WFH device?




  #2467927 22-Apr-2020 15:09
Hi, are you sure they are on Fibre, maybe on VDSL, because Fibre will not have an interaction like you mentioned, where as incorrectly filtered VDSL may.

 

  #2467936 22-Apr-2020 15:26
Ask the customer for a photo of their router and stuff because if I had a dollar for every time someone has told me they have a different connection to what they have, I would be able to get a big bucket at KFC when they reopen.




  #2467939 22-Apr-2020 15:28
Agreed, would put a bucket of KFC on it that they have DSL and not fibre.

  #2467942 22-Apr-2020 15:34
At any stage in the house wiring, does the phone share the same CAT5 cable as ethernet.?

 

This sounds like the scenario years ago when Telecom first brought out their 2 pair "HomeLan"cable.

 

They didn't want to use 4pair in case someone stuck a phone on the blue pair while running Fastethernet on the orange and green pairs.

 

Crosstalk from ringing on the blue blasts whatever is on the others.

 

 

 

The introduction of gigethernet needing all 4 pairs put paid to that.



  #2467946 22-Apr-2020 15:41
Ok, cheers everyone. The next things on my list are photos of the setup.

 


Thanks for the tips, and will let you know how it goes.

