Good afternoon folks,

Have a customer set up for WFH, who is saying that every time they get a call on their landline (fibre landline with structured cabling we think - they plug phones into any existing wall port) while they are connected to out Citrix desktop they lose their connection to Citrix.



I thought that voice used a seperate channel on the ONT, and was surprised to hear cross talk like this could be happening. Know it is hard without actually checking their wiring setup, but has anyone ever seen something like this before?



Cheers.