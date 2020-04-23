Hi All

I've just swapped our old ADSL2 connection for spark 4G (we are in a rural area). We have a Huawei B168S-65D 4G router.

Previously, I had a Draytek Vigor 130 and a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter 5. The DrayTek was in bridge mode with the Ubiquiti using pppoe. This worked very well despite the 2Mbit blazing speed.

Does anyone have experience with setting up the 4G router in bridge mode (modem only)? Is it possible? I gave up after an hour and I'm now using it as modem and router with the EdgeRouter sitting idle. Ideally, I would like to replicate my old setup.

Any help would be great.

Cheers.