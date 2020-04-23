Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark 4G router - bridge mode


#270105 23-Apr-2020 14:32
Hi All

 

I've just swapped our old ADSL2 connection for spark 4G (we are in a rural area). We have a Huawei B168S-65D 4G router.

 

Previously, I had a Draytek Vigor 130 and a Ubiquiti EdgeRouter 5. The DrayTek was in bridge mode with the Ubiquiti using pppoe. This worked very well despite the 2Mbit blazing speed.

 

Does anyone have experience with setting up the 4G router in bridge mode (modem only)? Is it possible? I gave up after an hour and I'm now using it as modem and router with the EdgeRouter sitting idle. Ideally, I would like to replicate my old setup.

 

Any help would be great.

 

Cheers.

  #2468682 23-Apr-2020 14:36
So under your old setup was the public IP on your EdgeRouter? if that is what you are trying to Achieve 4G its not possible I am afraid



  #2468690 23-Apr-2020 14:45
apologies - pppoe was not correct. It was pppoa. See below. I'm not too savvy on all this stuff by the way.

 

Click to see full size

 

All I would like to do is use the ER for DHCP and general routing/firewall duties whilst using the Huawei just for internet. I've always had wierd issues with things not working when using ISP provided routers (like not being able to see any of the chromecasts around the house as soon as we switched over to the Huawei this morning...). 

 

Thanks for the quick reply!

 
 
 
 


  #2468691 23-Apr-2020 14:46
Not possible, no.

 

 




