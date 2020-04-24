Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Unplan / Huawei B618s DNS issues


#270118 24-Apr-2020 12:49
Hi folks,

 

I am working with Huawei on issues with the Spark Unplan Huawei B618s modem which shows DNS issues. Just wondering if anyone out there can confirm the issues.

 

Simply put all DNS lookups result in two failed ones and then the successful return of the IP address. Sometime, with enough traffic it will stop responding to DNS requests. This is on all devices on the network. Turning the device on/off will make it work again.

 

If you have this modem can you do a simple:
nslookup www.google.com

 

My output:

 

Server:  one.one.one.one
Address:  1.1.1.1

 

DNS request timed out.
    timeout was 2 seconds.
DNS request timed out.
    timeout was 2 seconds.
Non-authoritative answer:
Name:    www.google.com
Addresses:  2404:6800:4006:802::2004
          172.217.25.36

 

The first two time-outs should not be there. It is irrelevant which DNS server you specific, or whether you specify to use the router's DNS server or manually configured on the network adapter.

 

Reason why I raised the case with them is that our corporate OpenDNS/Umbrella client (Mac and Windows clients) does a lot of DNS-over-HTTPS requests which makes the modem blow it's DNS up within minutes.

 

let me know your thoughts and experience. Thanks in advance

  #2469254 24-Apr-2020 13:01
I can't replicate this problem with the same router and have not noticed any DNS issues...

 

nslookup www.google.com
Server:  homerouter.cpe
Address:  192.168.1.254

 

Non-authoritative answer:
Name:    www.google.com
Addresses:  2404:6800:4006:80b::2004
          172.217.167.100

 

 

 

You've said it happens to any device on the network but just wondering if you are running windows have you checked the adapter properties > tcp/ip v4 > advanced > DNS tab and make sure there are no stray servers listed there? I know DNSJumper sometimes puts phantom records in addition to the ones you specify

  #2469322 24-Apr-2020 13:36
If the client users DNS over HTTPS, it wouldn't be routing dns to the router at all.




