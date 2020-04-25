Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#270143 25-Apr-2020 11:39
Hello GZ members

I have been reading broadband comments this morning who is the ideal isp here in god zone country and I thought my broadband is up for renewal next month. The fastest service I can get at the gate is VDSL and wireless service and at present I’m with Now broadband and they have been really awesome provider to be with.
My thoughts turn to end of next month or start of June do I stay with Now or should I try someone new / different. My thoughts are at present in no particular order are Voyager, Spark or have read comments saying to stay away from power companies media channels who offer broadband and one company that came to my mind is Pulse Energy who I didn’t realise offer broadband at the start of this year. Or do I carry on with Now.
Plus not to far away thinking of moving my mobile number to Spark and have broadband with them. But there VDSL service is bloody expensive at $100.00 a month compared with other isp’s offering from $79.00 that’s unlimited of course. The Spark sale represented said it’s that price because it’s on the copper network and that UFB won’t be available until 2022. Being a big telco that is a rip off deal to me per month. They said they would do a a discount of $10.00 off per month if I had my mobile with them.

Or there is wireless broadband from them or Vodafone but as speed wise, having two sons and they do gaming I think wireless option is out of the question as speeds go.
I’m not keen on going back to Vodafone and got my mobile with them at present so open to ideas out there. Thanks GZ.

  #2470875 25-Apr-2020 11:49
So why are you changing if you're happy with your current provider?

 

 

  #2470876 25-Apr-2020 11:52
I was going to ask the same question as @sbiddle why change?

 
 
 
 




  #2470878 25-Apr-2020 11:57
Good question. I will have to ask to do a new contract with them. Been paying $79.00 per month for the 12 months at the end of contract I think it will be $85 or $90 per month so weighing up my options what to do next. Really I should just stay where I am. Been on a good thing with them.

  #2470881 25-Apr-2020 11:59
Never change if what you have got works.

'That VDSL Cat'
  #2470919 25-Apr-2020 12:54
surprisingly enough, offering a copper service is much more expensive than fibre.

 

the connection itself from chorus costs more, and on average copper connections fail atleast once a year (in some areas unfortunately this is much much higher really depends on how well the copper network is mantained in your area) which is naturally a cost to the providers to service.

 

 

 

That's just one of the factors to consider though with pricing.




Create new topic



