Hello GZ members



I have been reading broadband comments this morning who is the ideal isp here in god zone country and I thought my broadband is up for renewal next month. The fastest service I can get at the gate is VDSL and wireless service and at present I’m with Now broadband and they have been really awesome provider to be with.

My thoughts turn to end of next month or start of June do I stay with Now or should I try someone new / different. My thoughts are at present in no particular order are Voyager, Spark or have read comments saying to stay away from power companies media channels who offer broadband and one company that came to my mind is Pulse Energy who I didn’t realise offer broadband at the start of this year. Or do I carry on with Now.

Plus not to far away thinking of moving my mobile number to Spark and have broadband with them. But there VDSL service is bloody expensive at $100.00 a month compared with other isp’s offering from $79.00 that’s unlimited of course. The Spark sale represented said it’s that price because it’s on the copper network and that UFB won’t be available until 2022. Being a big telco that is a rip off deal to me per month. They said they would do a a discount of $10.00 off per month if I had my mobile with them.



Or there is wireless broadband from them or Vodafone but as speed wise, having two sons and they do gaming I think wireless option is out of the question as speeds go.

I’m not keen on going back to Vodafone and got my mobile with them at present so open to ideas out there. Thanks GZ.