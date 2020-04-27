Hi all,

My understanding is that when a handset vendor produces a new update for a handset, the local telco has a test/approval stage before the update then gets released and made available on the vendor's OTA servers.

Being a Geek, I'm keen to play with / experience Android 10; my current handset vendor apparently did release the Android 10 update for my handset at the end of March 2020, which has been rolling out to various countries; and also a few days ago release a new minor upgrade, which includes the April 2020 security patches. As my current software version has security patches from Jan 2020, it would be nice to get up to date on that front too...

I'm guessing that the NZ-purchased handset rollout will need a Telco approval step; and the "official" Telco of this handset is Spark - I'm currently using Skinny as a service provider, which I'm fairly sure would be close enough!

Are Spark (and by extension Skinny etc) still doing this sort of testing / approval during the current "new world" situation, does anyone know? On a similar vein, can anyone comment on potential timeframes for approval ?

[And yes, potentially this sort of testing & therefore approval may require staff to be onsite in test suites, etc; and potentially isn't / can't be done under the current 'lockdown'; but I don't know if that's the case or not - hence the query around timeframes]

Ta!