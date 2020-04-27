Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Timeline for Telco approval of Android updates


#270175 27-Apr-2020 10:36
Hi all,

 

My understanding is that when a handset vendor produces a new update for a handset, the local telco has a test/approval stage before the update then gets released and made available on the vendor's OTA servers.

 

Being a Geek, I'm keen to play with / experience Android 10; my current handset vendor apparently did release the Android 10 update for my handset at the end of March 2020, which has been rolling out to various countries; and also a few days ago release a new minor upgrade, which includes the April 2020 security patches.  As my current software version has security patches from Jan 2020, it would be nice to get up to date on that front too...

 

I'm guessing that the NZ-purchased handset rollout will need a Telco approval step; and the "official" Telco of this handset is Spark - I'm currently using Skinny as a service provider, which I'm fairly sure would be close enough!

 

Are Spark (and by extension Skinny etc) still doing this sort of testing / approval during the current "new world" situation, does anyone know?  On a similar vein, can anyone comment on potential timeframes for approval ?

 

[And yes, potentially this sort of testing & therefore approval may require staff to be onsite in test suites, etc; and potentially isn't / can't be done under the current 'lockdown'; but I don't know if that's the case or not - hence the query around timeframes]

 

Ta!

 

 

  #2471852 27-Apr-2020 10:43
@NikT is best to answer this but the Telco tests handset software for about 1 week

  #2471864 27-Apr-2020 11:11
Many different variables here. It will depend on:

 

  • The handset vendor/brand
  • The exact model
  • The software build running on that model
  • For some brands and models, the SIM inserted
  • Where the handset was purchased from

There are models that have per-telco software (historically Samsung), there are models that gate it by the currently-inserted SIM (occasionally Huawei), there are brands that have a clearly-defined testing window and set release dates (Apple), and there are brands that do not go through operators in NZ at all (Motorola, LG, Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus and other open market brands, plus parallel imports like Pixels).

 

Yes, testing and approval is ongoing under lockdown.

 

As noted, operator testing is rarely the bottleneck for updates in this market. Available info on this is often confused with info about the US market, which is not relevant to NZ.

 

You'll need to be more specific about the handset you have for more insight.




  #2471866 27-Apr-2020 11:27
I have seen updates approved by the Telco (VodafoneNZ) and then it's taken up to 8 weeks for the update to be pushed out by the handset manufacturer

