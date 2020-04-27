Hi,

I know this has probably been asked before, but I couldn't find any recent ones. Every night my ADSL line speed on my modem drops from ~3mbps to ~850kbps. I queried this with Spark and they told me that it was because of a: I have an old modem, b: a lot more people are online now with people working from home, and c: there's probably some update that's taking all my bandwidth.

My opinion is that a: my modem is 2 years old - it should last longer than that. b: I can understand that it might be busy during the day, but why is it busier at night? Since when does network congestion cause my connection to reset and change the line speed - at around the same time every night? and c: My rogue windows updates would also not change the line speed on the modem. I have a website monitoring my connection so I can tell when it's actually disconnecting every night and morning.

So I agreed to have them send me a new modem to try - same issue, but the new modem was worse than the existing one and I was lucky to get 2mbps during the day, so I ditched it.

I posted something about it on the local facebook page, and it turns out that just about everyone in the area that is on ADSL has the same issue, at about the same time every night. It doesn't matter what provider they were on.

It's pointless trying to stream anything at night, although I can use 4G as a backup.

Can anyone give me some idea of what may be causing this - seemingly across the board for ADSL connections?

Thanks

Dominic.