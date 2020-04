Thanks Guys. No luck. I find Apple devices odd they way they do things and prefer not to do anything that might bugger it up completly. At least she is getting inwards email so that is good. Told her to take into Spark when they reopen I am sure they can fix. It was working fine and then stopped sending. She rang Spark but as you can imagine she got confused by what they asked.

I did not want to try deleting the account and re creating it becuase I am not sure how their email works. If she is downloading and tghere is no copy left on server then deleing account would delet all he email. Did not wnat to chance that. I did note there is a major upgrade sitting there waiting but decided to leave it sitting as once again it may bugger things up. With luck places like Spark may be open in 10 days or so. Suggested if she had urgent emails she wants to send she should just ring people.

Anyway thanks for your suggestions