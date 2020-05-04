Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Spark Endless Data mobile plans


BDFL - Memuneh
66777 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#270315 4-May-2020 09:39
Send private message quote this post

Just received:

 

 

Providing more freedom for New Zealanders, Spark has unveiled its new Pay Monthly and Prepaid Mobile plans which offer an endless supply of data in addition to great deals on Spotify.

 

Available to new and existing Spark customers, the new plans offer a set amount of data each month at Max Speed. Once that allocation has been reached, Endless Data kicks in at a reduced speed.

 

This means Kiwis can continue to do the things they love, like streaming their favourite shows on Netflix, listening to music, scrolling through social media and keeping in touch with friends and family on FaceTime without running out of data. 

 

Joe Goddard, Spark Tribe Lead Consumer says Spark’s new Endless Data plans will help ensure Kiwis stay connected – something that has never been more important.

 

“Kiwis increasingly rely on data to navigate their daily lives, and it’s important they have the freedom to stream, scroll and share, without worrying about running out of data.

 

“We’re excited to bring these plans to New Zealanders, so they can enjoy Spark’s high quality network and take advantage of our exclusive partnership with Spotify.”

 

The Endless Pay Monthly Mobile plans start at $39.99 per month for 3GB at Max Speed, $59.99 for 10GB at Max Speed and $79.99 for 40GB at Max Speed. The latter includes Spotify Premium, while the two lower cost plans offer the option to add-on Spotify Premium at half price.

 

Families, friends and flats of up to four people also have the option to join the $99 per month plan + $29 sharer with 40GB of data at Max Speed per person in addition to a subscription to Spotify Premium.

 

Endless Data is also available on Prepaid for $79 per four weeks for 40GB at Max Speed. This includes a Data Stack of +100MB per month, Hotspotting and the option to add on Spotify Premium for $6.90 per month.

 

For a limited time, Spark is offering three months half price on the $79.99 and $99.99 Pay Monthly Endless Data plans.

 

For more information, visit https://spark.co.nz/paymonthly 

 

 




 

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic
129 posts

Master Geek


#2476141 4-May-2020 09:43
Send private message quote this post

 

 

Great move.

 

 

 

Now we need to wait for skinny to follow suit and refresh with new plans :) 

4583 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2476185 4-May-2020 10:56
Send private message quote this post

It looks like they have exactly copied Vodafone's offering, except Vodafone allow hotspotting whereas Spark appear to be charging a $10 premium for it.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.