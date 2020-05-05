Hi Folks

I have a sister who has just recently moved houses. Originally she was meant to get Fibre installed in the first week of the Lockdown Period however this got delayed to the end of May due to how she didn't have ownership of the house at that time.

Recently she has moved in, with Spark setting her up on a Spark Wireless Internet Connection. Plugged in via an Ethernet Cable to the Modem, and she's only getting speeds of 13.44 Mbps Download with speeds of 4.82Mbps Upload with a Ping of 41ms.

This isn't ideal speeds due to how she is working remotely currently and has to use Citrix to log into the work system, and is finding that videos are also buffering at night when watching Netflix etc.

Are these the speeds that she should be getting on 4G Unplan Spark? If not is there anything that can be done to improve them (or anyway that the Fibre installation can be moved up?)

Contacting the Spark 0800 number she was told that the speeds are shat they should be and that if she wants to have faster internet she should work between 3am-7am which can't happen due to how she works with clients).

We have tried moving the modem to other windows in the house but don't get any increase in speeds.