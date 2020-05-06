Hi, (sorry for the essay)

We currently have Skinny Broadband which we have had for the last 5 or so years. Originally we got it at our old house in West Auckland, then when we moved we brought it with us to our current place on a hill in the Swanson area.

Skinny has worked well from here for the last two years. Over the last 2 months, it has gradually gotten worse to the point that I need to reset the router 10-20 times a day. Usually, it will bootup and work great for 5 minutes or so before dying.

Initially, I thought well maybe I need to boost the signal a bit so I bought 2x4G aerials and placed them on the roof in a diagonal pattern ANT-205's, but really I'm unsure this was necessary as we have always had 3 bars on the router and 4 to 5 bars on the control menu. Now its a consistent 5 bars. What makes it stranger is we often have 40+mb/s upload speeds but now we getting 8 dropping to 1 or 2mb/s download speeds and often it cuts out completely.

I then started to think it was router related, I inserted my skinny mobile sim into the router which usually gets 10+mb/s on the phone and it was showing much lower 2 mb/s speeds on the router even with full reception. Does this indicate it is a router issue?

Now here is the catch, It turns out now even though I am an urban Auckland, I can see all of Auckland and have decent 4G reception I'm now out of zone for Skinny (when we moved we didn't bother to check as we were in the same general area, we plugged in and away it went), which means even though I have been using their service for the best part of 5 years trouble-free I cannot get a new router (which is 5 years old).

My current location does not have VDSL or Fibre and our ADSL copper down the road is in bad shape, im told it offers poor inconsistent ADSL, so I'm limited to few options that are much much more expensive than Skinny and often slower (although now anything would be more consistent).

Questions:

Does this sound like a router issue?

Are there any other things I can try before I give up on skinny?

Does skinny have any flexibility in these matters with proven reception and history?

I have tried to talk to skinny via there FB chat and was having progress after proving I had great reception and a good track record but due to a change of operator mid chat, he vetoed it completely without reason.

Any advice would be appreciated

Thanks