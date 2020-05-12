Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Thanx Spark. It was great while it lasted


Ever since we moved to Morrinsville our cell coverage has been crap with everyone.  Everyone here now using Spark / Skinny  and on a normal day we get  zero to 2 bars of coverage.  Have to go outside to get a 2FA from the ASB.  About 2 weeks into lockdown  level 4 suddenly we were getting 4 to 5 bars all the time, was great.  Discovered by way of Stuff that Spark had put in a temporary cell site in the local intermediate school.  Now that we are moving  to level 2 the cell site has been removed and it's back to crap again. 

 

There was a proposal last year to put a cell site at the local golf course that would have given great coverage  for those on the  north and west of Morrinsville but the recently  arrived rich NIMBYs   blocked it.  "Don't want a cell site near where we live, I hardly ever use my cell phone, I have a landline" they said.  Unfortunately  still no resolution. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

Luddites and pseudo-science: The scourge blocking progress country wide.

Maybe you could volunteer to have the cell site on your property? Should get excellent coverage then! /joking




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.

