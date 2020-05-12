Ever since we moved to Morrinsville our cell coverage has been crap with everyone. Everyone here now using Spark / Skinny and on a normal day we get zero to 2 bars of coverage. Have to go outside to get a 2FA from the ASB. About 2 weeks into lockdown level 4 suddenly we were getting 4 to 5 bars all the time, was great. Discovered by way of Stuff that Spark had put in a temporary cell site in the local intermediate school. Now that we are moving to level 2 the cell site has been removed and it's back to crap again.

There was a proposal last year to put a cell site at the local golf course that would have given great coverage for those on the north and west of Morrinsville but the recently arrived rich NIMBYs blocked it. "Don't want a cell site near where we live, I hardly ever use my cell phone, I have a landline" they said. Unfortunately still no resolution.