Ive just switched from VDSL to UFB (also now switching from Fibre 100 to the 1GB plan, whilst removing the phone line). The unplan entertainment. In the process its removed my netflix subscription. Ive looked at the netflix page on spark and its asking me to upgrade to an entertainment plan and still listing my old landline number. When I spoke to someone yesterday about changing plans he was very very vague on when this would be fixed and said I might get an email about it sometime maybe.

Anyone have any ideas on how long this normally takes?

I can go back to watching Amazon Video but the flatmates arent at all happy they have lost their netflix!