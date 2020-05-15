I have an Apple Watch on a Spark Digital connection that appears to have an active eSIM. The issue: this shouldn't even be possible as it's not an offering, yet here I am.

The plan itself is sitting on "Activating" in the Apple Watch app. When removed it comes right back immediately. I have even gone so far as to factory reset both the phone & the Watch, removing the plans in both cases, and it STILL keeps coming back.

I called today and spoke with no less than 5 people between Spark Digital faults, MAC team and Consumer Faults, even getting transferred to an internal provisioning team at one point. The calls were dropped twice, I was hung up on & even gave me an inactive phone number to call back and yet nobody can see the active SIM card.

Can someone from Spark please PM me to get this sorted?