I recently got a new modem to replace our old huawei hg659 as the 2.4ghz stop working.

The new modem shipped out was a smart modem (Arcadyan VRV9517), this works fine until we get randomly dropped of the internet, this happens a few times a day.

In the logs I see this:



May 15 16:57:38 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[4700]: [15:05:2020 04:57:38] LCP terminated by peer

May 15 16:57:38 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[4700]: [15:05:2020 04:57:38] Connect time 240.0 minutes.

May 15 16:57:38 VRV9517 daemon.info pppd[4700]: [15:05:2020 04:57:38] Sent 1218542 bytes, received 11640435 bytes.

May 15 16:57:38 VRV9517 daemon.debug pppd[4700]: [15:05:2020 04:57:38] Script /etc/ppp/ip-down started (pid 8893)

May 15 16:57:38 VRV9517 daemon.debug pppd[4700]: [15:05:2020 04:57:38] sent [LCP TermAck id=0x9e]

May 15 16:57:38 VRV9517 daemon.debug pppd[4700]: [15:05:2020 04:57:38] Script /etc/ppp/ip-down finished (pid 8893), status = 0x0

May 15 16:57:41 VRV9517 daemon.notice pppd[4700]: [15:05:2020 04:57:41] Connection terminated.

May 15 16:57:41 VRV9517 daemon.notice pppd[4700]: [15:05:2020 04:57:41] Modem hangup

The times I see the logs it always seems to say Connect time 240.0 minutes.

Can anyone tell me what LCP terminated by peer means?

I have contacted skinny and we got another modem sent out after they checked the connection from their end with a 24 hour test and said nothing was disconnecting that they could see. They are trying to say it is a connection problem at our house but I just can't see how we would start having connection problems the day we get the new modem, this is either a very big coincidence which i accept is possible but I am trying to see what this all means before splashing out money to get someone in to check my cables.

If anyone can help me that would be greatly appreciated.

Cheers