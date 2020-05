Hi,

Just thinking about switching our ISP over to Bigpipe, and wanted to check if the Bigpipe modem (I understand it is a Huawei HG659b?) is able to do the following as delivered from Bigpipe:

- Use the USB port to share a printer

- (not important for now but....) Use an ATA port for VOIP phone.

Does the stock Bigpipe firmware allow the use of either of the above? Or are they disabled.

Thanks for your help