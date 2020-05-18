Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Treatment of Elderly customers - not good enough


28 posts

Geek


#270604 18-May-2020 12:36
Send private message quote this post

A bit of a rant that's not Spark specific but related to most ISPs and companies in NZ...

 

 

 

I've been helping my neighbour in her late 70s get setup with internet/phone. Her ISP has been acquired and she wanted a change now that we have fibre available.

 

For starters - We had to put her onto wireless temporarily because Spark said they couldn't port her landline number directly to fibre. Ok, fair enough.

 

The modem was sent out over a week ago and we all accept things will take longer to get to people at the moment. However, Spark have said that the wireless modem has been 'activated'. Despite the tracking number saying the modem is still at the depot in Manukau. This has cut off her landline and internet.

 

No problem, I'll hop on live chat or book a call. Both services are down and non functional. I left private messages on Facebook and no response after two hours.

 

Yea, I know 'Covid'... But does anyone else think this is totally piss poor?

 

It's bad enough that they get slammed $10 for phone line, $8 for national calls, $14 for voicemail and limited or no options for low usage internet plans.

 

These people live on their landlines. Particularly when they live alone like my neighbour.

 

 

 

Create new topic
921 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2485546 18-May-2020 12:41
Send private message quote this post

I'll be the first to say it but now probably wasn't a great time to migrate. That said, I realise elderly love their landlines, but my 91 year old grandmother seems to cope ok with a cellphone as well. It's like the cheque debate in another thread, at what point should a company sustain these legacy products?

'That VDSL Cat'
12102 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2485549 18-May-2020 12:53
Send private message quote this post

hi, 

 

 

 

Please can you DM me account details and will see what we can do here..

 

Apologies about the modem activation issues, the autoactivation time is in the process of being adjusted. 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 
 
 
 


4487 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2485550 18-May-2020 12:54
Send private message quote this post

 

For starters - We had to put her onto wireless temporarily because Spark said they couldn't port her landline number directly to fibre. Ok, fair enough.

 

 

That doesn't seem fair enough at all... sounds like a gaping issue with an internal provisioning process. Unless I guess questions asked to the client put her in some weird edge case, but still very strange.



28 posts

Geek


  #2485645 18-May-2020 14:28
Send private message quote this post

I totally accept that a copper line is a 'legacy' product. Hence the move to a newer technology.

 

I also wouldn't recommend anyone that is a heavy landline user with old habits or older friends who can't/won't call cell phone numbers to switch. She has and can use a cellphone but her friends can't/won't.

 

In my neighbour's case she didn't have a choice. Her ISP was going out of business and a change was mandatory.

 

Most ISPs don't even have an ADSL/VDSL option online. You need to phone to be presented with that. In my neighbour's case it was going to cost and additional $30/month to go VDSL. On a pension, that's a lot for her so Fibre basic looked like the better option.

 

The whole situation has made me wonder if there needs to be more effort to help vulnerable/elderly and/or people who struggle with technology. I've seen there have been statements from the government about improving technical literacy but there has to be a large chunk of the population falling through the cracks.

 

In the case of a private company, I guess they have a shareholder obligation to be profitable. It's just a shame there couldn't be a 'Super Gold' pack similar to the following :

 

- 10/20GB of internet

 

- landline number with toll free NZ calling. Or at least nominate 5 people for toll free (family, close friends etc).

 

- priority support or support staff who are more suitable for this type of customer and their needs

 

There are a lot of people 70+ who I think assumed they could surf this out for the rest of their lives. Now most government services, banking etc is all moving totally online and they've been caught off-guard. I just don't think there has been enough consideration given to how to transition these people to the new way of doing things. Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a helpful geek in their lives.

 

We all know younger and able folks who refuse to get with the times. That's another story.

 

No one person or company or organization to blame here. Just something I've been pondering more recently.

 

5907 posts

Uber Geek


  #2485649 18-May-2020 14:39
Send private message quote this post

musicismypill:It's just a shame there couldn't be a 'Super Gold' pack similar to the following :

 

- 10/20GB of internet

 

- landline number with toll free NZ calling. Or at least nominate 5 people for toll free (family, close friends etc).

 

- priority support or support staff who are more suitable for this type of customer and their needs

 

 

Vodafone do this, I'd just be a bit hesitant with a recommendation until they've got their customer service sorted. https://www.vodafone.co.nz/goldnet/

gzt

11282 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2485658 18-May-2020 15:03
Send private message quote this post

I've had excellent service from Spark recently. This seems like an exception. I agree the service needs to be optimised for elderly people especially around relatively complex migration like this. Without assistance from someone like yourself it can drag out or get stuck easily.



28 posts

Geek


  #2485681 18-May-2020 15:14
Send private message quote this post

I'd like to reiterate that I have also received excellent customer service from Spark. Hence my recommendation that she move her services over to them. No complaints there.

 

But without me, I doubt she would understand the difference between 4G wireless, ADSL/VDSL, VOIP etc and all of the complications that go with each.

 

Originally she was dead against us (shared drive) getting Fibre installed. After thoroughly explaining it in simple terms to her she consented and after the installation was done she couldn't have been more apologetic for her initial reluctance and was impressed with the quality of work carried out.

 

My point is - should the burden be placed on 'geeks' or 'geek-like' family members and friends? What about people who don't have a geek? They either need to increase their own knowledge or perhaps pay some 'geeks on wheels' type service to help.

 

The current solution reached after three hours of no-phone is to put her onto copper again but with Spark. There is a 48hr period of wait time though...

 

Maybe a simple 'if over 65 double check before disconnecting phone service' could be implemented here. Just sayin.

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.