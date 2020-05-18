A bit of a rant that's not Spark specific but related to most ISPs and companies in NZ...

I've been helping my neighbour in her late 70s get setup with internet/phone. Her ISP has been acquired and she wanted a change now that we have fibre available.

For starters - We had to put her onto wireless temporarily because Spark said they couldn't port her landline number directly to fibre. Ok, fair enough.

The modem was sent out over a week ago and we all accept things will take longer to get to people at the moment. However, Spark have said that the wireless modem has been 'activated'. Despite the tracking number saying the modem is still at the depot in Manukau. This has cut off her landline and internet.

No problem, I'll hop on live chat or book a call. Both services are down and non functional. I left private messages on Facebook and no response after two hours.

Yea, I know 'Covid'... But does anyone else think this is totally piss poor?

It's bad enough that they get slammed $10 for phone line, $8 for national calls, $14 for voicemail and limited or no options for low usage internet plans.

These people live on their landlines. Particularly when they live alone like my neighbour.