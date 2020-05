Hey guys.

On Spark mobile when you call to listen for voice message for the first time system forces you to do initial set up and forces you to record your name.

Now my name is played to everyone who goes into my voice mail when calling me.

I want to remove that personal greeting I had recorded and reset it back to default one for privacy reasons.

Spark online support chat said it can not be done. Was it just bad luck and that support person just doesn't know stuff?

Any ideas? Thanks :)