Hey all

Hoping to get some advice/tips.

A week or so ago we booked in a change of address with Spark to get broadband switched over on Thursday (21st).

Thursday comes and goes, no internet. So we call Spark who say the date was wrong in their system, and it would be switched on on Friday (22nd).

Friday comes and goes, no internet. So call Spark again, apparently UFF got the date wrong and it would go live Saturday (today).

Well, it's the end of Saturday. By the time I thought to call them again, their call center had closed.

Has anyone had any experiences with this? Can I call UFF directly? The house has fiber installed, ONT is good to go, so it just needs to be switched on at their end I guess. I'm told it's pretty straight forward.

Any tips? Should I just keep calling? Is there an easier way? Maybe I should just be patient..

Cheers.