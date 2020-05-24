Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) Spark Smart Modem - Adding fixed IP address for printer


#271719 24-May-2020 13:26
We've recently had fibre installed along with Spark's "Smart Modem".

 

Only issue so far is that, because out networked printer is only powered up when needed, it gets a new IP addressed assigned every time it boots up. Mildly annoying when you go to print & things just hold in the queue.

 

Not a problem on old ADSL modem, but no obvious on Spark's modem admin page as to where to set a fixed address for a given device.

 

Any clues, or step-by-step guide, on how to do this for this modem?

 

Thanks in advance.

  #2490469 24-May-2020 13:30
I'd go the other way and set the fixed IP on the printer itself - just use one out of the DHCP pool range which I believe is 192.168.1.64-192.168.1.253 by default

 

So you'd pick something like

 

192.168.1.10

 

Subnet 255.255.255.0

 

Gateway 192.168.1.254

 

DNS 192.168.1.254

 

(if asked for other info) 

