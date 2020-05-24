We've recently had fibre installed along with Spark's "Smart Modem".

Only issue so far is that, because out networked printer is only powered up when needed, it gets a new IP addressed assigned every time it boots up. Mildly annoying when you go to print & things just hold in the queue.

Not a problem on old ADSL modem, but no obvious on Spark's modem admin page as to where to set a fixed address for a given device.

Any clues, or step-by-step guide, on how to do this for this modem?

Thanks in advance.