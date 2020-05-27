My Bigpipe fibre service is being disconnected every 4 hours reliably as per the below thread. Have raised a support ticket online, however it mentions high volumes of requests and haven't had a human response yet. Also not sure if that response will be a suggestion to turn it off and on again despite obviously being the issue below.
Can someone at Bigpipe/Spark please help me? I will PM you my email or UFF PIID. I will be forever grateful :)
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=247727
Below from PFsense router:
May 26 13:33:39 ppp [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Terminate Request #229 (Opened)
May 26 17:33:42 ppp [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Terminate Request #151 (Opened)
May 26 21:33:45 ppp [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Terminate Request #52 (Opened)
May 27 01:33:48 ppp [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Terminate Request #181 (Opened)
May 27 05:33:50 ppp [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Terminate Request #40 (Opened)
May 27 09:33:51 ppp [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Terminate Request #219 (Opened)