Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Bigpipe - PPPoE disconnecting every 4 hours - PLEASE HELP


#271796 27-May-2020 09:43
My Bigpipe fibre service is being disconnected every 4 hours reliably as per the below thread. Have raised a support ticket online, however it mentions high volumes of requests and haven't had a human response yet. Also not sure if that response will be a suggestion to turn it off and on again despite obviously being the issue below.

 

 

 

Can someone at Bigpipe/Spark please help me? I will PM you my email or UFF PIID. I will be forever grateful :)

 


https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=247727

 

 

 

Below from PFsense router:

 

May 26 13:33:39 ppp  [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Terminate Request #229 (Opened)

 

May 26 17:33:42 ppp  [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Terminate Request #151 (Opened)

 

May 26 21:33:45 ppp  [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Terminate Request #52 (Opened)

 

May 27 01:33:48 ppp  [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Terminate Request #181 (Opened)

 

May 27 05:33:50 ppp  [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Terminate Request #40 (Opened)

 

May 27 09:33:51 ppp  [wan_link0] LCP: rec'd Terminate Request #219 (Opened)

BDFL - Memuneh
  #2492542 27-May-2020 09:46
This is a provisioning error in the account.

 

Ping @Hio77 




 

 

  #2492545 27-May-2020 09:47
Most likely anonymous profile- helpdesk should be able to sort this

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
  #2492554 27-May-2020 09:50
heya,

 

When did you raise your support ticket? - I don't wanna step on toes if it's only been an hour ago...

 

 

 

Pass me the details you have mentioned above, i'll reach out the the bigpipe team and ask them to take a look.




  #2492556 27-May-2020 09:52
I think that they will need to go back to Bigpipe. I don't think @hio77 can fix it as it is Bigpipe not Spark.

 

But happy to take responsibility for the fact they get booted every 4 hours for not being provisioned.

 

So it's free unlimited internet right now, fill your boots.




and




  #2492571 27-May-2020 10:04
hio77:

 

heya,

 

When did you raise your support ticket? - I don't wanna step on toes if it's only been an hour ago...

 

 

 

Pass me the details you have mentioned above, i'll reach out the the bigpipe team and ask them to take a look.

 

 

 

 

As per PM - I raised the ticket just after 9PM last night. Should have mentioned the service has been up and running for > 3 years now I believe.

 

 

 

Just want to avoid my VPN, Teams and multiple RDP sessions disconnecting. Murphys law it happens at the worst moment possible :)

