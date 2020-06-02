Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Configuring D-link DWR-956 4G Router on Spark network


2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#271941 2-Jun-2020 21:41
Send private message quote this post

I'm currently on Spark's Rural Broadband internet plan which came with a Huawei B315s-607 router.

 

Which has been pretty good for most of the last few years, but not without a few limitations regarding wi-fi coverage around the house, as well some dips in 4G network connectivity.

 

 

 

It was suggested by a few people that I should look into buying a 3rd party router which should improve network connectivity as well as extending the wi-fi range (comparative to the supplied router)

 

So after looking online for 4G routers, I settled on the D-link DWR-956 as it 'supported' Sparks network.

 

However, I've not been able to get it to connect to the network....

 

 

 

* The retailer has suggested reading the manufacturers manual, and failing that raising a ticket with d-link customer support.

 

* Spark has stated they don't support non-Spark provided routers. But I should just be able to put the SIM card in, follow the routers installation wizard and wished me good luck.

 

* I've read a few forums, but most of it is far beyond my technical level (I've tried different APNs including an APN suggested by Spark that I hadn't seen in any forums, but no luck - or more likely I'm just trying stuff without knowing enough to get it right)

 

 

 

so, has anyone had any success in setting up a non-Spark router on the 4G network.... or is it a case of the supplied SIM being somehow locked to the supplied router?

 

 

 

Any help would be very much appreciated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
9617 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2497082 2-Jun-2020 21:58
Send private message quote this post

curious to who these people were that made the suggestions to buy a different modem

 

@hio77 might have some input

5666 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2497083 2-Jun-2020 22:02
Send private message quote this post

Most likely Spark SIM is TAC locked to only work in the B315 or possibly B618. Some RBI resellers can supply unlocked SIM, but don't know about this on Spark's network.




Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.

 

Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
12174 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2497088 2-Jun-2020 22:16
Send private message quote this post

The network won't allow your modem, careful reading things online as what works on one provider doesn't mean it instantly translates to another.


I'd recommend a mesh system in bridge mode if you require further coverage.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 



2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2497099 2-Jun-2020 22:39
Send private message quote this post

There are two things that led me to believe that the router is supported the Spark network:

 

1) the retailer claimed it (they state "Support Spark/Vodafone/2degree 4G/LTE Network, Include Band 28/ LTE-700MHz for rural area")

 

2) the router itself has some pre-configured defaults for "Spark NZ" and "Spark Mobile" when going through the setup wizard

 

 

 

So I'm left wondering if it is the type of SIM supplied with the Huawei router that is locked. (and that there could there be other Spark SIMs that work???)

 

OR, if there is no Spark SIM that will work, then d-link (and by extension the retailer) are misrepresenting what networks the router can support. (they should at least be able to explain how to connect it to the network they claim to support).

 

 

 

(at the end of the day, I'll just return the router)

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00

D-Link A/NZ launches Nuclias cloud managed network solution hosted in Australia
Posted 11-May-2020 17:53

Logitech introduces new video streaming solution for home studios
Posted 11-May-2020 17:48

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.