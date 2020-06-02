I'm currently on Spark's Rural Broadband internet plan which came with a Huawei B315s-607 router.

Which has been pretty good for most of the last few years, but not without a few limitations regarding wi-fi coverage around the house, as well some dips in 4G network connectivity.

It was suggested by a few people that I should look into buying a 3rd party router which should improve network connectivity as well as extending the wi-fi range (comparative to the supplied router)

So after looking online for 4G routers, I settled on the D-link DWR-956 as it 'supported' Sparks network.

However, I've not been able to get it to connect to the network....

* The retailer has suggested reading the manufacturers manual, and failing that raising a ticket with d-link customer support.

* Spark has stated they don't support non-Spark provided routers. But I should just be able to put the SIM card in, follow the routers installation wizard and wished me good luck.

* I've read a few forums, but most of it is far beyond my technical level (I've tried different APNs including an APN suggested by Spark that I hadn't seen in any forums, but no luck - or more likely I'm just trying stuff without knowing enough to get it right)

so, has anyone had any success in setting up a non-Spark router on the 4G network.... or is it a case of the supplied SIM being somehow locked to the supplied router?

Any help would be very much appreciated.