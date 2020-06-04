Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Fibremax speeds vary dramatically


6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#271987 4-Jun-2020 14:52
I'm hoping someone on here has either experienced this before, or know how to fix the issue. My knowledge is limited on what the cause might be, but this is the situation and what I have tried to date.

 

Here is a screencap of the problem.

 

 

 

 

ISSUE:

 

I pay for Fibremax so expect to get 900+Mbps dl speeds consistently. This isn't the case. I DO achieve the advertised speeds but at intermittent times that appear to be random. My speedtest results vary from 900+Mbps down to 90-odd, the drop happens at any time and not following a specific pattern or network activity (from what I can tell). I have stress-tested the network and when I have all my Laptops/PC's running, devices streaming and conference calls happening, it barely dipped below 650 Mbps. So it is not excessive traffic causing the drop. It appears to be a switch, setting or hardware causing the drop and I don't know how or where to look for it.

 

Spark insist they see 1GB speeds to my property but I am obviously losing that somewhere internally. They have had the fault open for a few months now but, in their defense, Covid lockdowns happened and the friendly call center operator on the case based in the sub-continent was likely affected by this so I have not pressed the issue. I am happy to try and solve it myself but not sure what it could be.

 

 

 

WHAT I HAVE TRIED:

 

Asked Spark for help - this did not work and they suggested arbitrary troubleshooting which I had tried already. They had me running weekly speedtest.net tests to monitor which they didn't do anything with. I sent the results to them regularly under various conditions.

 

Changed Ethernet cables between Spark Modem and PC's - all cables are Cat6 so that shouldn't be the problem

 

Unplugged all devices and only tested using 1 device at a time - couldn't isolate the problem, still variable speeds 

 

 

 

UNKNOWNS:

 

Could the Enable ONT be the problem, is it possible to replace it?

 

Could the standard Spark modem be the issue? I attempted to upgrade from the standard Spark modem (VRV9517) early this year but Spark said it should be fine and I must stick with their modem etc etc. I work from home so was more than happy to purchase a proper modem, so I seriously hope it isn't their modem falling over due to some irritating parameter I don't know about.

 

Could the issue be with the Ethernet cabling from the ONT to the rest of the house? I assumed that if I am able to achieve 900+ (even intermittently), that the cables aren't the issue.

 

 

 

Does anyone know what causes a speed drop to 10% of what it should be?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
4400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2498282 4-Jun-2020 14:54
What do the upload tests look like?

 

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2498288 4-Jun-2020 15:00
Talkiet:

 

What do the upload tests look like?

 

N

 

 

 

 

They reflect the speed drops:

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


4400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2498289 4-Jun-2020 15:02
What servers were used for the slower tests? I see 7 different servers were used. At this stage I am 99% confident this is a speedtest.net server selection type issue, not a network performance issue.

 

4400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2498290 4-Jun-2020 15:07
Try using the filter to restrict the results to the Spark server nearest you. I just had a look at my results on that same page and get the same pattern until I filter to only show appropriate speedtest servers.

 

9626 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2498291 4-Jun-2020 15:08
r1nc3:

 

I pay for Fibremax so expect to get 900+Mbps dl speeds consistently.

 

 

You pay for speeds up to 900Mbps. Expecting that 100% of the time is unreasonable.

6299 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#2498293 4-Jun-2020 15:12
r1nc3: I pay for Fibremax so expect to get 900+Mbps dl speeds consistently.

 

@r1nc3 So you are expecting 900Mbps/s consistently on a consumer grade internet all over the world / every download point?

 

 



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2498310 4-Jun-2020 15:17
Jase2985:

 

r1nc3:

 

I pay for Fibremax so expect to get 900+Mbps dl speeds consistently.

 

 

You pay for speeds up to 900Mbps. Expecting that 100% of the time is unreasonable.

 

 

 

 

No. Not 900+ 100% of the time, you managed to completely misread.

 

 

 

I expect anything remotely 900+ to be great. Not 90Mbps. Is that possibly clearer? Or should I pay for 900+ and be happy to get 90+. 

 
 
 
 


937 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2498325 4-Jun-2020 15:20
I would suspect a cabling issue, only negotiating 100mbps occasionally? Are you using the supplied flat cable between the ONT and router by any chance?

 

Next time this happens, check the WAN port negotiation speed in your router and confirm that it is actually 1000mbps. 

 

 

 

Around 94mbps is normally what you would see on a speedtest with a 100mbps link. 



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2498326 4-Jun-2020 15:20
Linux:

 

r1nc3: I pay for Fibremax so expect to get 900+Mbps dl speeds consistently.

 

@r1nc3 So you are expecting 900Mbps/s consistently on a consumer grade internet all over the world / every download point?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Um no? All tests were to a location in my city <50 kms. 

 

 

 

Wow.



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2498327 4-Jun-2020 15:22
Talkiet:

 

Try using the filter to restrict the results to the Spark server nearest you. I just had a look at my results on that same page and get the same pattern until I filter to only show appropriate speedtest servers.

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

All tests were to local servers. See below - not sure what other settings to check.

 

Is this what you refer to?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

937 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2498328 4-Jun-2020 15:23
Yeah I would say 99% a cabling issue at your end - a dodgy ethernet cable or port somewhere in the chain. Start looking there. 

 


'That VDSL Cat'
12183 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2498329 4-Jun-2020 15:23
Can you DM me your account, and a photo of how your ONT connects to the Modem.

 

Suspect you might be exactly the example usecase I've been looking for.

 

 

 

wratterus:

 

edit - Hio are you trying to get rid of those flat white cables? Haha. 😅

 

 

Yes, but it's Enable so not actually what i wanted. I'll check what we are physically seeing on the ONT and Modem though to confirm the same.




5935 posts

Uber Geek


  #2498331 4-Jun-2020 15:24
With upload and download both limited to almost exactly 100 Mb/s, you're either hitting a speedtest server that won't do Gb (either distance away or capacity) or you have an ethernet cable that is dropping one pair and going to 100 Mb.

 

As @talkiet says, you've got to pick a speedtest server that's actually capable of sustaining that throughput, as plenty of them won't be able to.

7555 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2498335 4-Jun-2020 15:33
Hi, agree, please do repeated tests to only a spark server in your city. Servers that are off net Spark cannot be responsible for their performance.

 

Cyril



6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2498336 4-Jun-2020 15:33
RunningMan:

 

With upload and download both limited to almost exactly 100 Mb/s, you're either hitting a speedtest server that won't do Gb (either distance away or capacity) or you have an ethernet cable that is dropping one pair and going to 100 Mb.

 

As @talkiet says, you've got to pick a speedtest server that's actually capable of sustaining that throughput, as plenty of them won't be able to.

 

 

 

 

This makes sense so I clicked through the individual tests - it appears that the same location gives variable speeds (ie: drop to 10% speed) when looking at IP locations. Below screencaps of the same server and 2 different speeds:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

I was secretly hoping it was a speedtest quirk but it appears not. This means cabling/modem/ONT issue?

 

 

 

BAH.

 

 

 

EDIT: I realise its different times/days etc, but still, an exact drop down to 100Mbps speeds?

 

 

 

 

