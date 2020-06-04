Chrisclarke:

Posting following an conversation in the office this moming...

We live in a rural area and are shortly to get cellphone and wireless broadband coverage from a new tower provided as part of the Rural Broadband Initiative 2 and the Mobile Black Spot roll-out.

Unfortunately while the speed of those wireless broadband connections are great - a big improvement over the copper alternative - the data caps make it prohibitive for us and a significant portion of us locally who use more data (gaming, streaming TV etc etc)

Don't mistake this for a complaint - I accept that choosing to live in a rural area comes with benefits and disadvantages.

What I'm curious to understand why the data needs to be capped. I'm presuming there's a technical reason. Given we are unlikely to have the option of fibre I'm interested to know where the bottle neck is and if the data caps are likely to increase over time.

Hoping someone here will know the answer to such matters!