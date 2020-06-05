Hello,

As of this morning, I cannot open my Spark router (HG659b) web page as Bitdefender now blocks it with the following message.

"http://192.168.1.254/atpscriptall_/lang/en/device_info_res.js/lang/en/user_login_res.js/lang/en/wizard_res.js/lib/base64.js/js/user_login.js?HG659bHG659bV100R001C227B0221234567890 Threat name: JS:Trojan.Cryxos.391"

The Router home page has this listed "Missing translation: UserLogin.GateWay_info"

Can anyone give me advice on this or how to remove if it is a threat?

It was working fine yesterday and I have run virus scan with Bitdefender, but came back okay.

Thanks,

David