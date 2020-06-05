Been with Spark since Telecom days, and I have just had my first problem that I can not seem to have solved :-(

Short version: I want to give Spark more money but am struggling. Any one here able to help?

TLDR Version:

I am currently on the $79.99 unlimited plan wanting to move to the $99.99 plan.

First tried a store on 1st June. First chap in store could not process the plan change, moved it to his manger in store. She was unable to move my plan in-store. Manager requested I just use the spark app, and request new plan that way, not a problem, said done and would take up to four hours to change, received the email confirmation, happy as.

Tuesday 2nd June, woke up to no change, just left it, thought it might take a full business day.

Weds 3rd June at about 7pm still no change, so went to online chat, 23mins into that chat i received "I'm encountering an error when trying to change your plan to $99.99", then notes there is a ticket raised on my account from the in store staff on Monday, He would get back to me with an answer. He asked me to wait while he tries to resolve the issue, 52 mins later chat ended as he was unable to change the plan for me.

Thursday 4th June about 4:30 pm i start another online chat to see if they can help or have an update. 8 mins into chat, I'm told I need to speak to the spark collections team to reactivate my account. - Note: at this stage i am very confused, as I was currently on the phone in question thats not active? with a zero balance showing online as its direct debit payment, so was a tad confused. Moments later, I am told " I have successfully processed your request". Great news :-) 11 Mins later in the chat i then get told "I am have some error with my tool here it is hardly lagging" "For easier and fast transaction you can dial up *123" he then says I will get a call back tomorrow morning, chat ends.

Friday 5th June 8am call up from spark, 14min call ended with the tech telling me cant change the plan as he is receiving "Unwanted errors" at his end. Was told i would receive a phone call from a superior soon. Here I am at 3pm with no call back still and still on the $79.99 plan.