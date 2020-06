I must say there was no easy way as I went through a similar exercise moving away from Spark. My solution might not be perfect for your application

I first changed my email address from all websites that were registered using xtra address. ie Banks, IRD, hire purchase, insurance, etc - you get my drift!

Then did a big cull of deleting all non important emails. I normally have folders created for different emails .

I had to forward all my important emails to my new email address, however I kept the xtra email service running for months (about $5 per month)

I think you can click a few emails all at once and forward them over to the new email.

in case there were important emails that I forgot to transfer over.

cheers