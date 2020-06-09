Hi all, got a client on Spark's rural 4G with a B315, no external antenna. They would be around 2km or so from a cell tower, through some trees, pretty sure you'd be able to see the tower over the crest of a hill if the pines weren't there. Speeds seem to burst to around 25mbps down max, and settle around 10mbps both ways, which isn't terrible, and may just be what it is in this location, they are just keen to get whatever they can out of it.

I've attached the stats below from the modem - could anyone with more knowledge than myself let me know if an external antenna will actually make a meaningful difference (or a different/better modem)? As they are getting around -71dBm, I think that is pretty strong for a 4G signal already?

Any thoughts appreciated. Thank you!