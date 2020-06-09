Hi all,

This is a strange issue. My wife ported her phone from 2degrees to Spark on Sunday and it was live by 2pm.

Everything went very smoothly. she has the iPhone XS. My daughter also ported from 2degrees a few day earlier and her VoLTE worked pretty much from day one (also has a iPhone XS)

Now it's Tuesday, her phone still hasn't activated with "VoLTE" even though it is switched on.

To eliminate the hardware as a cause, I took my SIM (also with Spark) and used her phone and VoLTE worked immediately so I have ruled out the the hardware been an issue.

I did speak with Spark yesterday and they refreshed the connection and I also reset the network settings, yet it still hasn't activated.

is there anything else that can be done to fix the problem, e.g. a new SIM card? - maybe a disconnection/reconnection on the network side?

Help please :)