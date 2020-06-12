Hi there.

I recently went for the Skinny $36/month which claims endless data at 1.2Mbps.

Im retired electronics design engineer, and found that the ability to stream at that reduced speed is very patchy, even with a decent signal.

If you understand radio, you'll also understand that (particularly UHF) data can be quite patchy in any case.

However, IMHO if you make a claim for a specific throughput available, you need to be able to provide that within reasonable bounds, and telecos are not doing this when their data is throttled, it is too constrained and compromises their claims.

Please see examples below. You will note that all examples the signal is robust, but the throughput often is below spec.

Summary; to make the service fit for purpose, minimum speed should be increased to 2Mbps, which then should average out to closer to 1.2-1.5Mbps

Claimed performance:

Quite regular lack of uplink/lack of ability to send acknowledgements (notice signal bar)

Working within spec but ping always slow:

Use speedtest.net to compare:

