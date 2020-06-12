Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Skinny/Spark endless data - not fit for purpose?


#272158 12-Jun-2020 08:51
Hi there.

 

I recently went for the Skinny $36/month which claims endless data at 1.2Mbps.

 

Im retired electronics design engineer, and found that the ability to stream at that reduced speed is very patchy, even with a decent signal.

 

If you understand radio, you'll also understand that (particularly UHF) data can be quite patchy in any case.

 

However, IMHO if you make a claim for a specific throughput available, you need to be able to provide that within reasonable bounds, and telecos are not doing this when their data is throttled, it is too constrained and compromises their claims.

 

Please see examples below. You will note that all examples the signal is robust, but the throughput often is below spec.

 

Summary; to make the service fit for purpose, minimum speed should be increased to 2Mbps, which then should average out to closer to 1.2-1.5Mbps

 

Claimed performance:

 

 

Quite regular lack of uplink/lack of ability to send acknowledgements (notice signal bar)

 

 

Working within spec but ping always slow:

 

 

Use speedtest.net to compare:

 

Summary; to make the service fit for purpose, minimum speed should be increased to 2Mbps, which then should average out to closer to 1.2-1.5Mbps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2503356 12-Jun-2020 09:14
You appear to be getting the max speed of 1.2Mbs^-1. This is only claimed to be a maximum, not a guaranteed rate.

  #2503379 12-Jun-2020 09:40
I am also on the endless data plan. It suits the market it was intended for. A way to give all users endless data for basic tasks, eg SD streaming, Spotify streaming etc.

If you are wanting more full speed data, then you have to step up the plan to suit your needs. It’s much better than the old overage cost per MB!

 
 
 
 


  #2503430 12-Jun-2020 09:55
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

You appear to be getting the max speed of 1.2Mbs^-1. This is only claimed to be a maximum, not a guaranteed rate.

 

 

This

 

Tthere is no guaranteed rate, its a throttle,

 

"claims endless data at 1.2Mbps." no it doesn't....... its quite clear, "the speed will slow down to a max speed of 1.2Mps"

 

It doesn't say slow down to a minimum speed of 1.2Mbs, which is what you are wanting...

  #2503436 12-Jun-2020 10:08
@ageorge I see no issue at all unless you have exceeded the full speed cap

