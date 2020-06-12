Hi

Looking for ideas on what might be going on here.

I have two properties, one in Auckland and one in Napier. Both have Fibre, the Auckland one on Spark, the Napier one on BigPipe.

I am experiencing high latency on the Napier property and I can't understand why.

All tests are via ethernet, and some have been done directly from a MacBook to the ONT with a properly configured PPPoE connection. All connection types present the same results.

Ping tests to popular servers (eg wikihow.com) is approx avg 1.5ms on the Auckland connection, but avg 20ms on the Napier connection. That seems unusual to me.

I have logged with BigPipe, run numerous tests (pings traceroute), had results forwarded to Chorus but they say everything is normal.

This kind of latency difference isn't normal for provinces like Hawkes Bay/Napier is it?

Any ideas advice appreciated!