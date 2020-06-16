Minor not really complaint but is anyone experiencing slower uploads at all times of the day (yes even at 2am) and this started before COVID just dont have the time to waste on the phone etc

When we first moved onto this plan we were seeing 940mbps everytime and 500+mbps at all hours.

Max i really see on the upload is 430 ish but most of the time it is in the 300mbps space, We regularly are using quite a portion of our upstream for plex so it would be nice to get back what we had.

Contacted Live chat they insisted i was using a 3rd party modem (Ubiqutiti USG PRO)

Tried to explain that we dont have a spark modem fast enough for Fibre max (OG Technicolor Telecom modem the black thing with 1x Gigabit ethernet port)

Systems:

Windows 10 Ryzen based 2700x

Windows Server 2016 HP ML310e Gen8 V2

https://www.speedtest.net/result/9607945261 - WLG

https://www.speedtest.net/result/9607954217 -CHC

https://www.speedtest.net/result/9607949632 -AKL

https://www.nperf.com/r/3260878761171271-wMIzTTSX -Nperf to 2degrees

https://www.speedtest.net/result/6712497601 - Test from a couple years ago