Spark speedtest getting a 404


From https://www.spark.co.nz/help/internet/troubleshoot/broadband-speed/  Click the link a get this:

@hio77

 

404 speedtest not found :P



Linux:

 

@hio77

 

404 speedtest not found :P

 



Thanks, I can never remember peoples names to @ mention, we need a "contacts" page on geekzone!

 
 
 
 


timbosan:

 

Linux:

 

@hio77

 

404 speedtest not found :P

 



Thanks, I can never remember peoples names to @ mention, we need a "contacts" page on geekzone!

 

 

its not an official support channel though people do it out of the kindness



Jase2985:

 

its not an official support channel though people do it out of the kindness

 



Oh, sorry, I am VERY aware of that, the comment was made in jest.  I have been lucky enough to get help on here from hio77, but only every personally try to do so as a last resort. 


Known issue. The speedtest servers are fine - the specific embedded URL in that page isn't working. That URL was mapped to the Spark wellington Ookla Speedtest server so if you want to compare old results - use that one.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

