Will the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro work on Sparks eventual Auckland 5G network ? What 5G bands will spark use?


#272367 22-Jun-2020 13:49
So I want to buy a Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Mobile Phone which operates on the 5G bands of 1, 3, 41, 78, 79 SA/NSA

 

https://www.gsmarena.com/xiaomi_redmi_k30_pro-10140.php

 

There is very little amount of info relating to Sparks 5G network let a lone what they plan for Auckland?

 

In this link it mentions 5G frequencies of 2600Mhz and 3500Mhz (C Band)

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=257324

 

A quick check of the 5G frequencies says this equates to band 7, 38 an 78

 

This tells me on band 78 the Redmi K30 Pro should get 5G but I dont want to shell out $700 for a phone that doesnt work on Sparks 5G network whenever they finally get round to offering it.

 

Interesting the Xiaomi store in Auckland sells the Global version of the K30 which is the Poco F2 and they are selling it as a 5G phone but with all sorts of caveats... that phones 5G bands are... Sub6G: 77/78

 

So im hoping the common band will be 78.

 

And lastly the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G ultra which Spark are selling at present doesnt appear as though it will work on the 5G 78 band so they could have a PR disaster on there hands soon.

 

 

 

Any help from anyone who can shed light on any of the above info would be greatly appreciated! 

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
  #2509755 22-Jun-2020 14:50
To be clear, not an official spark comment...

While it might work as the chipset is right, you still have the list of device support bits.

Most 5g phones are specifically enabled for 5g in the carrier bundles on the device. If you look around the world. There is quite a few people having go modify these to forcefully enable it on some carriers.




Create new topic



