At the Skinny guys -

I presume you realize 2 degrees have been offering a $10 monthly pre-pay plan with rollover data and minutes - including 1 hour of free data per day for sometime now.

I have already rang your helpline inquiring about this twice and whether there are plans afoot to match the competition.

They seem to have no idea about anything??

Please advise whether this plan is a possibility for addition of rollover data and minutes in the very near future or am I going to have to take my families phones to 2 Degrees.

I'm quite happy with Skinny but this is a dealbreaker for me.

Thanks, Bruce.