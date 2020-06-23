Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny $9 Pre-Pay 28 day plan - No Rollover minutes or Data like 2 Degrees - Why Not??


#272389 23-Jun-2020 11:23
At the Skinny guys -

 

 

 

I presume you realize 2 degrees have been offering a $10 monthly pre-pay plan with rollover data and minutes - including 1 hour of free data per day for sometime now.

 

I have already rang your helpline inquiring about this twice and whether there are plans afoot to match the competition.

 

They seem to have no idea about anything??

 

 

 

Please advise whether this plan is a possibility for addition of rollover data and minutes in the very near future or am I going to have to take my families phones to 2 Degrees.

 

I'm quite happy with Skinny but this is a dealbreaker for me.

 

 

 

Thanks, Bruce. 

  #2510376 23-Jun-2020 11:24
Marketing and the bean counters control this, If you want Carryover then move to 2degrees and it's not a 28 day plan on 2d but calendar month

 

Edit: And of course the helpdesk would not be able to answer that question as they are not marketing or the bean counters that make the call on changes



  #2510377 23-Jun-2020 11:30
@Linux - I said 2 Degrees was a monthly plan if you had bothered to read the post properly.

 

I suggest if you're associated with Skinny you should be talking to your bean counters as you're about to lose 5 phone contracts.

 
 
 
 


  #2510378 23-Jun-2020 11:32
kiwibrucie:

 

@Linux - I said 2 Degrees was a monthly plan if you had bothered to read the post properly.

 

I suggest if you're associated with Skinny you should be talking to your bean counters as you're about to lose 5 phone contracts.

 

 

@kiwibrucie You need to take a chill pill, I don't work for Skinny or any other ISP, My home broadband is on 2degrees and so is my mobile connection

 

You won't last long around here with that attitude!



  #2510383 23-Jun-2020 11:36
@Linux - Maybe you need to read post's properly.

 

It was a specific question directed at Skinny staff. If you not a Skinny employee or have nothing of value to say regarding a post, don't bother trolling.

 

You're the one who needs a chill pill!!

ajw

  #2510384 23-Jun-2020 11:36
Slightly OT but a friend tried this morning to get a unlock code for a old skinny phone which has been connected for over nine months to skinny and switch to warehouse mobile. No way he was told $30 unlock fee applies.

  #2510385 23-Jun-2020 11:38
kiwibrucie:

 

@Linux - Maybe you need to read post's properly.

 

It was a specific question directed at Skinny staff. If you not a Skinny employee or have nothing of value to say regarding a post, don't bother trolling.

 

You're the one who needs a chill pill!!

 

 

@kiwibrucie Skinny staff are not going to come on a public forum and speak about any changes until it's official information on the website, Staff can get fired for talking about planned changes that should not be spoken about to general public

ajw

  #2510387 23-Jun-2020 11:44
Linux:

 

kiwibrucie:

 

@Linux - Maybe you need to read post's properly.

 

It was a specific question directed at Skinny staff. If you not a Skinny employee or have nothing of value to say regarding a post, don't bother trolling.

 

You're the one who needs a chill pill!!

 

 

@kiwibrucie Skinny staff are not going to come on a public forum and speak about any changes until it's official information on the website, Staff can get fired for talking about planned changes that should not be spoken about to general public

 

 

And they are only told the day before any price changes are announced.

 
 
 
 




  #2510388 23-Jun-2020 11:44
@Linux - If you don't ask you don't get. -  You're probably right they won't answer my question directly.

 

They'll still read it and maybe a ball will be placed in motion if they value their clients and changes may happen.

 

If you a better idea of how I should attract attention to the question asked, please let me know, I'm all ears

  #2510389 23-Jun-2020 11:45
@kiwibrucie Correct or front line staff talk about changes in public they are not meant to and then no surprise to Joe Bloggs

 

Edit: Clearly the $9 a month customers don't mean as much to them!

ajw

  #2510392 23-Jun-2020 11:49
kiwibrucie:

 

@Linux - If you don't ask you don't get. -  You're probably right they won't answer my question directly.

 

They'll still read it and maybe a ball will be placed in motion if they value their clients and changes may happen.

 

If you a better idea of how I should attract attention to the question asked, please let me know, I'm all ears

 

 

I've had a few friends switch from Skinny to kogan mobile lately. They all say better pricing on Kogan mobile using the yearly option and better coverage on the vodafone network plus free MMS and voicemail.

 

 



  #2510395 23-Jun-2020 11:54
@AJW - Thanks for the constructive reply, haven't heard of Kogan, I'll check them out. Cheers :-)

