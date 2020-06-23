Our Broadband is fine but we've had no phone since 6th June.

Spark is blaming it on the watermain upgrade that's being carried out in our main street, (around 100 meters away from our house in another street) and which has unearthed the phone line.

There are two things I don't understand about the supposed connection between the excavation\repairs etc and our problem:

1) Far as I know, our signal arrives at the house via a regular old-fashioned overhead telephone line, which drops down the lamp post to a plinth, and thence underground 20 meters to the house.

2) No-one at Spark has been able to explain to me how we can have broadband but no phone.

Advice would be welcomed.