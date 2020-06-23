Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe) Broadband but no phone - how is this possible?


1190 posts

Uber Geek


#272399 23-Jun-2020 13:59


Our Broadband is fine but we've had no phone since 6th June.

 

Spark is blaming it on the watermain upgrade that's being carried out in our main street, (around 100 meters away from our house in another street) and which has unearthed the phone line.

 

There are two things I don't understand about the supposed connection between the excavation\repairs etc and our problem:

 

1) Far as I know, our signal arrives at the house via a regular old-fashioned overhead telephone line, which drops down the lamp post to a plinth, and thence underground 20 meters to the house.

 

2) No-one at Spark has been able to explain to me how we can have broadband but no phone.

 

Advice would be welcomed.




'Ask not what you can do for your country: ask what you can do for me'. Donald J.Trump. US President 2016 - 2020.

 

 

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
12282 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2510531 23-Jun-2020 14:04


Highly likely the phone is sourced off different equipment to the DSL.

 

 

 

Pass me your details and i'll take a look and explain it for you though.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

7576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2510533 23-Jun-2020 14:06


What are you DSL stats and have they deterioated, do your current speedtest match previous. xDSL can work albeit poorly on one leg, however POTs requires both to work.

 

Cyril

