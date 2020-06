Hi everyone,

I've recently moved from Vodafone HFC to Bigpipe UFB. The connection is working well, but my old router is worse than the Vodafone Ultrahub I had with HFC.

I tried to get the Ultrahub working on Bigpipe UFB (using generic UFB instructions) but I have had no luck so far.

Has anyone successfully got Bigpipe UFB going on the Vodafone ultrahub?

many thanks