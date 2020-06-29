Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Is it possible to attach two routers in parallel to Spark UFB NTU?


3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272516 29-Jun-2020 10:27
Send private message quote this post

My Question:

 

Does anybody know if it's possible to make multiple concurrent PPPOE connections (from two parallel routers) to Spark UFB via a single NTU?

 

Background detail:

 

1. I have a Linksys 1900ACS router running DD-WRT. It is happily connected to Spark using PPOE via the Chorus provided UFB NTU.

 

2. I'm tinkering with (learning about) OPNSense on a multi NIC PC which I currently have connected downstream from the Linksys router.  ie.

 

Internet --> Spark (PPPOE) --> Linksys (10.x.x.x) --> OPNsense (192.168.x.x)

 

3. My wife is working from home and I can't afford to impact the Internet connection while I'm tinkering so I need to leave the Linksys in place until I can confirm that my implementation of OPNsense is solid. To achieve this I want to temporarily run both routers in parallel: i.e. 

 

Internet --> Spark (PPPOE) --> Linksys (10.x.x.x)

 

                                        --> OPNsense (192.168.x.x)

 

4. To avoid the complications of attempting to use multiple ports on the Chorus NTU I've introduced an unmanaged switch between the NTU and the Linksys router. This is to allow me to plug in the OPNsense box in parallel to the Linksys router. I've tested and confirmed that the Linksys router is continuing to connect to the internet with the switch in place. So far so good!

 

5. I've had a first attempt at connecting OPNSense in parallel to the Linksys router without success. I'm unclear is this is because Spark does not allow multiple PPOE connections through a single NTU or if it's just that I haven't got my OPNsense WAN config quite right yet.

 

6. I'm hoping that other people on the forum may have experience with what I'm attempting to do.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
522 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2514286 29-Jun-2020 10:45
Send private message quote this post

Nope Nope, if you want to tinker like this you will need a secondary offer on the second ONT port and pay for it

 

 



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2514290 29-Jun-2020 10:50
Send private message quote this post

I suspected that might be the case. Thanks for the prompt response.

 

Cheers

 

Phil

 
 
 
 


522 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2514291 29-Jun-2020 10:52
Send private message quote this post

philgr:

 

I suspected that might be the case. Thanks for the prompt response.

 

Cheers

 

Phil

 

 

what you can do.... is buy the cheapest mikrotik router you can find ($50ish bucks) which can act as a PPPoE server so you can test and play with firewalls that way

 

I know what its like to want to try out toys without touching your production network



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2514296 29-Jun-2020 10:57
Send private message quote this post

Thanks, the Linksys is effectively acting in that capacity already so I've got that angle covered.

 

I think I'll just need to tell the family that there'll be no streaming this coming weekend and take the plunge putting OPNsense directly into production. After all, what's a life lived without courage?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.