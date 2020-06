Currently using Fritz!Box 7490, if I switched to using the Smart modem, will the Smart modem doing VoIP as well so that I can retire the Fritz!Box 7490. The issue is the 7490's wifi can't cover the whole house. So if the Smart modem's wifi cover is better, my problem solved or I can using smart mash from Spark.

Or I can using smart mash with any router, including the Fritz!Box?