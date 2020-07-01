chevrolux: $249/month sounds completely reasonable for BS3 fibre.



But I guess the question is, do they really need the high priority CIR?



You can probably get away with a standard BS2/2a and simply tack on a Gold SLA for improved fault response times. I assume faults is the more important thing.

Thanks for this - I don't know if fault response is even a big issue, would Chorus not be maintaining the line regardless of SLA considering there's 2 other schools on it? Would the SLA cover response for onsite equipment?

I appreciate your input, I really don't know what they're paying for in terms of SLA/CIR etc., all the other schools I've worked with are on the N4L Managed Network.

All they really need is the same as what any standard fiber business connection would have - ideally 200Mbps up/down. I'm guessing because of the line they are on they are forced to use the BS3/BS2 type services, but it's all new to me.

I just checked their bill when I was looking into speed issues onsite to see what plan they were on, and was surprised at the price.

Are you able to explain to me what it is they are getting in comparison to a usual business fiber connection like you'd get on Spark Business? Who can sell us the connection and get us onto an optimal plan? Spark Business, who are selling the plan, don't have much of an idea how we can change plans or pricing. In comparison, on Spark Business (in normal fiber areas) you can get 900/400 on their plans for $110/month, but I'm guessing they are not an option.