Hi GZ,
A private school customer of mine is on a fiber circuit that was installed to service 3 schools in the area - it's out of the usual fiber coverage zone.
They are paying $249/month for 100Mb fiber, and I'd like to do two things - improve the price and get it up to 200Mbps.
I'm not sure how the provision works - from what I can tell the service is offered by Chorus, but is sold through Spark Business. The price seems really high, but maybe that's completely normal for a connection like this.
Any info would be much appreciated! The local Business Hub are looking into the pricing as well but they needed to do some more digging themselves. I'll update the thread if I hear anything.