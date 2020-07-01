Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
School on Spark account running Bitstream 3 fiber - how can improve price/performance?


255 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#272555 1-Jul-2020 14:33
Hi GZ,

 

 

 

A private school customer of mine is on a fiber circuit that was installed to service 3 schools in the area - it's out of the usual fiber coverage zone. 

 

They are paying $249/month for 100Mb fiber, and I'd like to do two things - improve the price and get it up to 200Mbps. 

 

I'm not sure how the provision works - from what I can tell the service is offered by Chorus, but is sold through Spark Business. The price seems really high, but maybe that's completely normal for a connection like this. 

 

 

 

Any info would be much appreciated! The local Business Hub are looking into the pricing as well but they needed to do some more digging themselves. I'll update the thread if I hear anything.

6498 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2515686 1-Jul-2020 14:48
So you want to double the speed and at the same time make the pricing lower?

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2515690 1-Jul-2020 14:56
Have you checked out Network for Learning (N4L) https://www.education.govt.nz/school/digital-technology/your-schools-ict-network/choose-an-internet-service-provider/?

 

 

 
 
 
 




255 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2515692 1-Jul-2020 14:59
Linux:

 

So you want to double the speed and at the same time make the pricing lower?

 

 

Thanks for trying to make my request look silly. 

 

I just want to know how this type of broadband pricing and sales works. Spark Business Hub have no idea, but they are looking into it. It looks to me like Chorus provides the service, and Spark are selling it to the school. 

 

The price is about 4x that of normal residential fiber. There is every chance that the school is on an old plan that was set up when the fiber was first installed. There is also every chance that someone on GZ knows of other providers that can do better pricing on that type of connection. I don't know how the Chorus Bitstream service works which is why I asked.

 

A simple call to a user's internet provider can very often result in a faster connection at a better price. This could also apply here. Most ISPs aren't actively informing their customers when a better pricing plan comes along - you stay on the old plan until you figure out that you should be on a better plan. I've had customers that have been on old, overpriced plans for years. 



255 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2515696 1-Jul-2020 15:03
ProbablyAGeek:

 

Have you checked out Network for Learning (N4L) https://www.education.govt.nz/school/digital-technology/your-schools-ict-network/choose-an-internet-service-provider/?

 

 

 

 

I will give them a try, I was under the impression that they only provided services to Ministry of Education schools, but it's worth a look. Thanks.

4541 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2515699 1-Jul-2020 15:10
$249/month sounds completely reasonable for BS3 fibre.

But I guess the question is, do they really need the high priority CIR?

You can probably get away with a standard BS2/2a and simply tack on a Gold SLA for improved fault response times. I assume faults is the more important thing.



255 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2515708 1-Jul-2020 15:24
chevrolux: $249/month sounds completely reasonable for BS3 fibre.

But I guess the question is, do they really need the high priority CIR?

You can probably get away with a standard BS2/2a and simply tack on a Gold SLA for improved fault response times. I assume faults is the more important thing.

 

Thanks for this - I don't know if fault response is even a big issue, would Chorus not be maintaining the line regardless of SLA considering there's 2 other schools on it? Would the SLA cover response for onsite equipment? 

 

I appreciate your input, I really don't know what they're paying for in terms of SLA/CIR etc., all the other schools I've worked with are on the N4L Managed Network. 

 

All they really need is the same as what any standard fiber business connection would have - ideally 200Mbps up/down. I'm guessing because of the line they are on they are forced to use the BS3/BS2 type services, but it's all new to me. 

 

I just checked their bill when I was looking into speed issues onsite to see what plan they were on, and was surprised at the price. 

 

Are you able to explain to me what it is they are getting in comparison to a usual business fiber connection like you'd get on Spark Business? Who can sell us the connection and get us onto an optimal plan? Spark Business, who are selling the plan, don't have much of an idea how we can change plans or pricing. In comparison, on Spark Business (in normal fiber areas) you can get 900/400 on their plans for $110/month, but I'm guessing they are not an option.

'That VDSL Cat'
12311 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2515714 1-Jul-2020 15:29
I would recommend speaking to your account manager about this.

 

It sounds like you have a BS3 service and your trying to compare it to pricing of a BS2 service.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 
 
 
 


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2515715 1-Jul-2020 15:30
Apologies, just saw you said it was for a private school



255 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2515720 1-Jul-2020 15:59
hio77:

 

I would recommend speaking to your account manager about this.

 

It sounds like you have a BS3 service and your trying to compare it to pricing of a BS2 service.

 

 

 

 

Thanks, I've contacted the account manager, who is looking into it for us. They did not have much of an idea of what the service was or how the pricing works, so they are looking into it further. I don't know anything about either service as I've only dealt with standard business/residential plans on the main fiber network, or N4L managed services. I'm not sure how the whole BS2/BS3 service even works. 

