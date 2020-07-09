Want to say a big thanks to both BigPipe and Chorus.

My UFB connection disconnected at 14:30, and after checking my router and ONT, the "optical" light of the ONT was bright red. 😔

So, I used my phone to get to BigPipe's web page, used the live chat. Fiddled with the chat bot for a few minutes, then I get to chat with a real human "Craig B".

I told him my address, and about the red light on the ONT. He promptly logged a job with Chorus at around 15:15.

Two hours later, a gentleman from Chorus called me and came around to investigate. Turns out the fibre was broken under a manhole on the other side of the road. He fixed it after a while, and my connection is back on just before 18:00!

** I ** am ** impressed. **

Thank you to both BigPipe and Chorus.