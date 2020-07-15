Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Wireless BB and Static IP with non standard hardware


#272783 15-Jul-2020 18:37
Hey all

 

 

 

I am helping a friend out with some networking setup and need some assistance regarding 4G/Wireless BB on spark with a Static IP.

 

He does work on PLC's for a living and we recently discussed remote access to his PLC's in the field via 4G, using something like an eWon Cosy or TRB140 as the gateway. Plan 1 was to get a 4g sim card on normal mobile data, use the gateway and then use a combo of Dynamic DNS + port forward so he could VNC to a domain name and get a connection to the HMI behind it but after a LOT of reading on these forums it seems like this wouldn't work due to CGNAT issues - is it true you cannot port forward through the normal mobile network in any way?

 

That leaves us with two options - some type of VPN (the devices can do OpenVPN Client or Server) but since I can't port forward I presume I cant run them as servers and connect as a client, I will need to treat them as clients and setup a VM as the server instead (more cost! he doesn't have a great VM platform as it is, would probably end up doing an azure instance) or Wireless Broadband connections with Static IP instead but we couldn't use the provided hardware (gear has to fit into a junction box so needs to be din rail style) which might cause problems if Wireless Broadband needs landline style authentication and obviously the cost goes through the roof when you are talking double or triple digit site numbers.

 

 

 

Am I out of luck? I saw this https://digitalisland.co.nz/mobile/enhanced-mobile-services/static-ip-address/ in google that looks like it could work but this inst really my area of expertise so I am hoping to find out before I give them a call.

 

 

 

Cheers

  #2523714 15-Jul-2020 19:01
paging @hio77

