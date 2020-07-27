Hi all,

As per subject - I'm transferring my home BB over to skinny from spark. I gave myself a bit of a buffer and have my connection date set a few days before my spark disconnection date; so will the spark modem still work once I'm connected with Skinny? i.e. without me having to do anything to the settings?

I have the old Huawei HG659b modem/router and have already got my skinny smart modem. The reason for my question is that I'm unlikely to be home on the connection date, and want the transfer to be as seamless as possible for my tech-challenged partner. Will look to set up the skinny smart modem once I'm home and connected.

Or would I be better off setting up the Skinny Smart modem now to use on my spark connection? Will it even work on my spark connection without having to change any settings? Is there another/better way I've missed?

Appreciate your thoughts/comments.

Cheers