Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Question re switching from Spark to skinny - will spark modem/router work on skinny connection? or vice versa?


250 posts

Master Geek


#272950 27-Jul-2020 10:46
Send private message quote this post

Hi all, 

 

As per subject - I'm transferring my home BB over to skinny from spark. I gave myself a bit of a buffer and have my connection date set a few days before my spark disconnection date; so will the spark modem still work once I'm connected with Skinny? i.e. without me having to do anything to the settings?

 

I have the old Huawei HG659b modem/router and have already got my skinny smart modem. The reason for my question is that I'm unlikely to be home on the connection date, and want the transfer to be as seamless as possible for my tech-challenged partner. Will look to set up the skinny smart modem once I'm home and connected.

 

Or would I be better off setting up the Skinny Smart modem now to use on my spark connection? Will it even work on my spark connection without having to change any settings? Is there another/better way I've missed?

 

Appreciate your thoughts/comments.

 

Cheers

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
997 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2529325 27-Jul-2020 10:50
Send private message quote this post

More than likely will just continue to work, worst case you may need to disable VLAN under your WAN settings but I think it will be fine. 

'That VDSL Cat'
12414 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2529364 27-Jul-2020 11:25
Send private message quote this post

Won't be plug and play on the HG659b due to tagging

 

 

 

plugin the spark modem, it's got both profiles configured IIRC.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 
 
 
 




250 posts

Master Geek


  #2529389 27-Jul-2020 12:17
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

Won't be plug and play on the HG659b due to tagging

 

 

 

plugin the spark modem, it's got both profiles configured IIRC.

 

 

Great! Thanks hio77! Just to clarify your last sentence - I think you mean the Skinny modem? So it should work out of the box on my spark connection?

 

Cheers

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic






News »

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04

Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market
Posted 21-Jul-2020 13:25

New mobile directory provides latest COVID-19 information and resources
Posted 20-Jul-2020 14:50

Philips SpeechLive now available in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jul-2020 13:51

Kordia Women in Technology scholarship recipient announced
Posted 17-Jul-2020 14:36

TCL launches premium QLED range in New Zealand including 8K unit
Posted 17-Jul-2020 09:21

ASB commits to its digital strategy by launching CGI Trade360
Posted 17-Jul-2020 09:16

Mozilla launches its first VPN in New Zealand
Posted 17-Jul-2020 08:51

Secretlab brings its gaming seats to New Zealand
Posted 17-Jul-2020 08:48

OPPO announces new flash charge technologies
Posted 16-Jul-2020 08:17

Soul Machines joins forces with the World Health Organization
Posted 13-Jul-2020 18:00

Chorus completes the build and commissioning of two new core Ethernet switches
Posted 8-Jul-2020 09:48

National Institute for Health Innovation develops treatment app for gambling
Posted 6-Jul-2020 16:25

Nokia 2.3 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Jul-2020 12:30

Menulog change colours as parent company merges with Dutch food delivery service
Posted 2-Jul-2020 07:53


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.