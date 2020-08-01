Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Strange Spark Network Issue


5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#273044 1-Aug-2020 10:54
Send private message quote this post

I have been using the Spark Wireless Broadband since lockdown started.  I originally had a 2Degree account which worked very well for 6 months, but they started to throttle me due to all the Steam updates.

 

 

 

Initially, problems were experienced with the whole family (all 5 of us) going online simultaneously in the mornings, for multiple Zoom, Teams, One-Drive, Sharepoint, G-Drive, Updates, Web browsing, VOIP, Youtube etc.

 

 

 

I quickly realized that the wifi is struggling with 10 devices, and gave everyone a copper 1Gb connection, via a Mikrotik Routerboard to the Huawei 618 to the Spark Tower and then into the Spark net.

 

 

 

This resolved the wifi problems completely, with only the 5 cell phones and tablets now on wifi.

 

 

 

However, we started to experience a strange intermittent problem, where you would not be able to get another connection, while the other services would continue to run.

 

 

 

Numerous calls to Spark only resulted in the operators trying to resolve the now non-existent wifi problem and/or reset/restart the modem.  Yes, I even had a modem change, and a new sim card delivered, but the problem still persists.

 

 

 

So I did some more analysing on my own.

 

Using a program called MTR (mytraceroute), that tracks the datapath via the hops to the destination I tried to see where the issues are.

 

In order to eliminate DNS issues, I ran the MTR directly to 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8, but didn't really make a difference with similar results achieved when using MTR spark.co.nz

 

I was experiencing up to 100% packet drops at a particular device on the Spark network (122.56.113.7 ), and all further coms stopped when I can't get another connection.  This would then also just return to normal again after a while.

 

Internet Not Work

 

 

 

 

 

See attached photo of where the internet is currently working. 

 

Internet Working

 

 

 

The problem device doesn't appear to be the cell phone tower (10.207.224.169), but really the next device (122.56.113.7 ) that appears to be completely non-responsive to new requests at some stages as all other devices further on doesn't respond.

 

 

 

Strangely enough, I don't have a speed problem at all. 

 

Steam regularly achieves better than 70Mbps when downloading updates. 

 

Signal strength to the 4G tower is also consistently very good:

 

CELL_ID:  335983
RSRQ:  -5dB
RSRP:  -78dBm
RSSI:  -53dBm
SINR:  17dB
PLMN:  53005

 

 

 

As I'm in the process of purchasing a home, I haven't pursued fiber yet.  That will be the preference at our new home due to the improved latency for gaming, but the speed should be quite similar.

 

If anyone has any suggestions as to how to overcome this problem of intermittent connectivity, or ideally is the techy at Spark networks that works on this equipment and can assist, it would be appreciated.

 

 

 

 

 

   

Create new topic
6628 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2532594 1-Aug-2020 11:10
Send private message quote this post

2dregrees don't throttle customers never heard of this before!

'That VDSL Cat'
12433 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2532595 1-Aug-2020 11:13
Send private message quote this post

that's not your ping to the cell tower.

 

 

 

Since you have stuck a mikrotik in there, can you confirm how many active connections you have?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
67716 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2532598 1-Aug-2020 11:23
Send private message quote this post

sJBs:

 

I have been using the Spark Wireless Broadband since lockdown started.  I originally had a 2Degree account which worked very well for 6 months, but they started to throttle me due to all the Steam updates.

 

 

Seeing you had problems with 2degrees after a while and are now having problems with Spark, I'd put a wild guess that the source of the fault just using the wrong type of connection really. I personally can't see how you can have "or multiple Zoom, Teams, One-Drive, Sharepoint, G-Drive, Updates, Web browsing, VOIP, Youtube etc." plus gaming working efficiently on a mobile connection.

 

sJBs:

 

As I'm in the process of purchasing a home, I haven't pursued fiber yet.  That will be the preference at our new home due to the improved latency for gaming, but the speed should be quite similar.   

 

 

I am also lost here. Are you saying you expect speed on fibre to be similar to speed on fixed mobile?




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2532601 1-Aug-2020 11:28
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

that's not your ping to the cell tower.

 

 

 

Since you have stuck a mikrotik in there, can you confirm how many active connections you have?

 

 

 

 

Mikrotik is reporting 180-240 connections through the firewall

3150 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2532603 1-Aug-2020 11:33
Send private message quote this post

By the time you have hit your first hop from the RGW of 10.207.x.x you have already been over the whole radio network, encapsulated, deencapsulated and terminated as a DHCP session on a core router that is also doing CGNAT.

 

Plus you are now running through a triple NAT scenario where you have the Mikrotik, Spark Wireless Broadband router HG618 and then core router doing CGNAT.

 

Spark along with other providers deprioritise ICMP / Ping Traffic to their core nodes so the fact you are getting packet loss isn't a big issue.

 

I would say you are saturating your upstream connection and that is what is causing your problems.

 

 

 

Wireless Broadband connections are never going to perform like fixed broadband, so perhaps it is worth getting UFB or DSL if you can get it.




and




5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2532611 1-Aug-2020 11:50
Send private message quote this post

BarTender:

 

By the time you have hit your first hop from the RGW of 10.207.x.x you have already been over the whole radio network, encapsulated, deencapsulated and terminated as a DHCP session on a core router that is also doing CGNAT.

 

Plus you are now running through a triple NAT scenario where you have the Mikrotik, Spark Wireless Broadband router HG618 and then core router doing CGNAT.

 

Spark along with other providers deprioritise ICMP / Ping Traffic to their core nodes so the fact you are getting packet loss isn't a big issue.

 

I would say you are saturating your upstream connection and that is what is causing your problems.

 

 

 

Wireless Broadband connections are never going to perform like fixed broadband, so perhaps it is worth getting UFB or DSL if you can get it.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the detailed description.

 

Am I constrained by the number of upstream connections, or the upstream connection speed? 

 

 

 

I did check my up usage, but it rarely went higher than 5Mbps.  Even ran a queue for a while, but didn't make any difference.  Everything has since been removed though, and back to vanilla.

 

 

 

I just did a speed test, a bit slower than usual, but should not be problematic though.

 

Speedtest

 

 

29080 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2532618 1-Aug-2020 12:13
Send private message quote this post

How many devices do you actually have connected?

Create new topic




News »

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04

Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market
Posted 21-Jul-2020 13:25

New mobile directory provides latest COVID-19 information and resources
Posted 20-Jul-2020 14:50

Philips SpeechLive now available in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jul-2020 13:51

Kordia Women in Technology scholarship recipient announced
Posted 17-Jul-2020 14:36

TCL launches premium QLED range in New Zealand including 8K unit
Posted 17-Jul-2020 09:21


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.