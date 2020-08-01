I have been using the Spark Wireless Broadband since lockdown started. I originally had a 2Degree account which worked very well for 6 months, but they started to throttle me due to all the Steam updates.

Initially, problems were experienced with the whole family (all 5 of us) going online simultaneously in the mornings, for multiple Zoom, Teams, One-Drive, Sharepoint, G-Drive, Updates, Web browsing, VOIP, Youtube etc.

I quickly realized that the wifi is struggling with 10 devices, and gave everyone a copper 1Gb connection, via a Mikrotik Routerboard to the Huawei 618 to the Spark Tower and then into the Spark net.

This resolved the wifi problems completely, with only the 5 cell phones and tablets now on wifi.

However, we started to experience a strange intermittent problem, where you would not be able to get another connection, while the other services would continue to run.

Numerous calls to Spark only resulted in the operators trying to resolve the now non-existent wifi problem and/or reset/restart the modem. Yes, I even had a modem change, and a new sim card delivered, but the problem still persists.

So I did some more analysing on my own.

Using a program called MTR (mytraceroute), that tracks the datapath via the hops to the destination I tried to see where the issues are.

In order to eliminate DNS issues, I ran the MTR directly to 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8, but didn't really make a difference with similar results achieved when using MTR spark.co.nz

I was experiencing up to 100% packet drops at a particular device on the Spark network (122.56.113.7 ), and all further coms stopped when I can't get another connection. This would then also just return to normal again after a while.

See attached photo of where the internet is currently working.

The problem device doesn't appear to be the cell phone tower (10.207.224.169), but really the next device (122.56.113.7 ) that appears to be completely non-responsive to new requests at some stages as all other devices further on doesn't respond.

Strangely enough, I don't have a speed problem at all.

Steam regularly achieves better than 70Mbps when downloading updates.

Signal strength to the 4G tower is also consistently very good:

CELL_ID: 335983

RSRQ: -5dB

RSRP: -78dBm

RSSI: -53dBm

SINR: 17dB

PLMN: 53005

As I'm in the process of purchasing a home, I haven't pursued fiber yet. That will be the preference at our new home due to the improved latency for gaming, but the speed should be quite similar.

If anyone has any suggestions as to how to overcome this problem of intermittent connectivity, or ideally is the techy at Spark networks that works on this equipment and can assist, it would be appreciated.