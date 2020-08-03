Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Porting from 2deg to Spark (fibre) with "landline"


1234 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#273075 3-Aug-2020 08:54
My father is currently with 2degrees on a chorus fibre connection using a Fritzbox 7490 and landline (provisioned to one of the phone ports on the Fritzbox).

 

He's looking at switching to Spark and we'd prefer for him to keep using the Fritz rather than switch to the Spark Smart Modem. If we were to do that, as far as I remember from doing the same thing myself a few years ago, the internet will just continue to work without him having to reconfigure anything, but how about the landline? Will we need to connect it to the POTS port on the ONT rather than the phone port on the router? Can't quite remember but I'm sure 2deg and Spark do things differently in this regard.

 

Cheers!

605 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2533537 3-Aug-2020 09:25
If you are getting ISP supplied voice pretty much every ISP will insist on using their certified and tested method for how the voice is supplied. The number of people who can do their own voice setup appropriately is very small and asking an ISP to support user supplied voip devices is really not viable. If you want your own choice of voip equipment then port the number to 2talk, hero or similar.

978 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2533546 3-Aug-2020 09:28
Yep you've got it - Spark is one of the few RSPs that seem to use the VoIP ports on the ONT (from memory) - so just plug that in and you're good to go. If you need to move it through the house and have structured cabling, you can always plug an RJ11 to RJ45 cable in and use an existing Ethernet run to move it about.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

 
 
 
 


617 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2533547 3-Aug-2020 09:29
Spark deliver POTS over the ONT

It is better this way anyway, means if you reboot, change, update, prod or poke your router you don't interfere with voice services

'That VDSL Cat'
12438 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2533561 3-Aug-2020 09:56
as others have said, will just need to move the phone port from RGW to ONT, your welcome to stick with the fritz although the smart modem does have a tad better wifi :)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

